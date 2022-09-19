The lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow from USD 44.5 billion in 2022 to USD 135.1 billion by 2031; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Voltage, Industry – Global Forecast to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730647/?utm_source=GNW





Lithium Iron Phosphate is expected to grow at significant rate, followed by Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide from 2022 to 2031

The Lithium Iron Phosphate battery type is expected to register the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its high-power density, this technology is utilized in medium-power traction applications (AGV, E-mobility) and heavy-duty applications (marine traction, industrial vehicles, etc.). The long service life of LFP batteries and the possibility of deep cycling makes them suitable for energy storage applications (stand-alone applications, off-grid systems) or stationary use in general.



0-3,000 mAh to hold second-largest share of the market in 2021

The 0–3,000 mAh capacity range is the most popular and highly demanded in the market. About 90% consumer electronics applications deploy batteries with capacity in the range of 0–3000 mAh since low-capacity batteries are potentially longer-lasting power sources for consumer electronics and are light in weight and portable.O-3000 mAh is the most popular type of lithium-ion battery in the consumer electronics industry.



Adoption of low (12V) batteries in small size applications

Batteries below 12 V are highly utilized in electric vehicles and solar energy systems and in marine, military, telecom, trolling motors, and deep-cycle applications due to their various advantages. These batteries are preferred over the other variants since they have the most energy density with the lightest weight possible.



Power industry is estimated to hold largest CAGR during the forecast period

The power industry holds the largest CAGR of lithium-ion battery market from 2022 – 2031.Power is one of the key necessities and is crucial for the economic growth and welfare of a nation.



The conventional sources of power are coal, natural gas, crude oil, etc., and non-conventional are wind, solar, etc. Countries across the world are focusing on achieving net-zero carbon emissions, thus, they are focusing on non-conventional sources of energy. These energies need huge storage systems, and lithium-ion batteries provide the ideal solutions for storage. Lithium-ion battery energy storage systems enable grid operators to save electricity when there is a surplus of renewable energy.



Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rate during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market growth rate of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.The region is the prime supplier of lithium-ion batteries to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.



The countries in Asia Pacific are moving toward green energy and therefore are focusing on developing an ecosystem to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in respective countries.The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years.



Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging countries have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The increasing purchasing power of the population has stimulated the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles, thereby generating demand for lithium-ion batteries.



Major players operating in the lithium-ion battery market include LG Chem (South Korea), SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD. (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), BYD Company Ltd. (China), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.



