Nucleating and clarifying agents market is expected to reach at USD 504 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%

This is expected to increase the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents for optimal production and energy-efficient use.



By agent type, nucleating agents accounted for second-largest market share for nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of volume, in 2021

Nucleating agents are plastic additives used to promote the crystallization of semi-crystalline polymers.When these additives are exposed to temperatures at which the polymer begins to melt, they form a heterogeneous surface over the polymer melt, accelerating the crystallization process.



Nucleating agents are also used majorly in polypropylene, including homo and random copolymers.

Consumer products is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The different variants of plastics that are used in the manufacture of consumer products include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).Additives are used to enhance the chemical and physical properties of plastic products.



One such additive includes nucleating and clarifying agents.These agents impart enhanced mechanical and optical properties to the final products.



Such products include personal care and household products. The segment is projected to grow at second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of volume.

Europe was the largest market for global nucleating and clarifying agents, in terms of volume, in 2021.Rising disposable income in developed countries such as Germany, France and UK is expected to drive demand for high quality and specialty cosmetics.



This will drive demand for efficient production of polymers used for manufacturing these consumer goods. Thus, the use of nucleating and clarifying agents is expected to increase for a better production rate and improved physical properties.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, Middle East & Africa-12%, and South America-7%

The key players in this market are include Milliken & Company (U.S.), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), and Clariant AG (Switzerland).



This report segments the market for nucleating and clarifying agents market on the basis of agent type, form, polymer, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions.



emerging and high-growth segments of the nucleating and clarifying agents market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



