Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies Most Crucial in Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Fact.MR Report

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global demand for breast imaging technologies is anticipated expand rapidly at 7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2027. Market growth is mainly attributed to the rising population of women over 45 who are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer.



The American Cancer Society reports that almost half of all women over the age of 62 are diagnosed with breast cancer.





Doctors and cancer surgeons employ breast imaging technologies to diagnose breast shape, cell composition, and tumors. Breast imaging has been crucial in identifying cancer cells and lumps, which has helped in lowering the death rate of breast-related illnesses globally.

Breast imaging technologies have advanced significantly in recent years due to the use of ionizing and non-ionizing radiation for the detection of cancer. It is expected that the death rate would decrease as more health-conscious individuals adopt early diagnostic procedures and use advanced ultrasound technology. Market expansion is greatly supported by the rapid technological advances in breast screening, the growing number of conferences held around the world to raise awareness of the advantages of early detection and diagnosis, and growing public and private investments to meet the rising demand for breast cancer screening.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7709

Rising Demand for Diagnosis of Breast-related Abnormalities

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of breast imaging technologies are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.

The risks of breast cancer have considerably grown in recent years due to factors such as the widespread use of hormone replacement therapy after menopause, numerous reproductive issues, and hormonal changes. Breast cancer screening and diagnosis are becoming increasingly popular worldwide due to the rising incidence of breast cancer.

Breast-related abnormalities are diagnosed using breast imaging technologies. Doctors and tumor surgeons can diagnose breast anatomy, cell composition, tumors, and other internal breast components using breast imaging technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for breast imaging technologies is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% through 2027.

The global breast imaging technologies market is currently valued at US$ 4.7 billion.

The market in Canada is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Demand for non-ionizing technologies is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027.





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7709

Segments of Breast Imaging Technologies Industry Research

By Type : Ionizing Technologies Non-ionizing Technologies

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Breast Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Leading companies are putting more efforts in research and development to create innovative breast imaging technologies. Top market participants are focused on the development of hybrid imaging systems.

For instance,

GE Healthcare and partnered with the National Cancer Center Singapore. By utilizing artificial intelligence and word processing, this collaboration aims to encourage the prospect of more customized cancer treatment alternatives while also giving patients the chance to analyze clinically important information.

In 2022, a novel breast imaging modality was introduced by Seno Medical. Using non-invasive ultrasound technology this system assists doctors in identifying benign and malignant breast lesions and provides data on breast lesions in real-time.

Quick Buy: Breast Imaging Technologies Market Research Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7709

Competitive Landscape

Well-established organizations are implementing innovations and enhancements to improve breast cancer services as the healthcare sector looks for new strategies to provide access to high-quality care. Mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by launching new items and minimizing the adverse effects of the treatments due to technological advancements and product improvements.

For instance :

In 2020, Hologic, Inc. revealed the commercial availability of its AI detection tool to assist radiologists in finding tumors in breast tomosynthesis images. The company claims that it will improve patient experience and enhance cancer diagnosis.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global breast imaging technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (ionizing technologies, non-ionizing technologies) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, breast care centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global breast cancer diagnostics market is likely to acquire a market value of US$ 4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% by accumulating a market value of US$ 7.9 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032.Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, reoccurrence of the same and availability of different test is positively influencing the demand for breast cancer diagnostics.

Breast Shell Market: Growing focus on innovative product developments associated with breastfeeding, for women who have a hard, low milk supply and those suffering from cracked or sore nipples, has been influencing the demand for breast shell. North America continues to be the leading market for breast shell, attributed to the growing consumer inclination towards technology-driven solutions for breast milk collection or breastfeeding.

Breast Reconstruction Market: Rising in prevalence of breast cancer is the main reason for growth of breast reconstruction market. Effective and safe treatment of breast cancer across the globe is expected to be the driving key factor of the growth of breast reconstruction market .

Breast Biopsy Localization Wire Market: The increasing demand for Breast biopsy localization wire is primarily arising from the hospitals, offering cost effective healthcare diagnostic solutions to the cancer patient is the primary objective upheld by the end user. Rising awareness towards healthcare technologies and increasing incidences of breast cancer has resulted in the increasing number of Breast cancer surgery, relatively breast biopsy localization wire market will also bolster.

Breast Prosthesis Market: Increase in the prevelance rate of cancer across the globe is the major growth driver of Global Breast Prosthesis Market .Efficient treatment and body balance provided to the patient when the breast is removed or no longer balanced act as a Global Breast Prosthesis Market driver. Breast Prosthesis are also used in cases where women do not have identical breast which is expected to increase the growth of Global Breast Prosthesis Market.

Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant Market: Silicone gel-filled breast implants market is expected to witness bullish prospects as these are not lifetime devices and are associated with periodic replacements. The growth of the global silicone gel-filled breast implant market is driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of breast cancer in the global population.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market: Global automated breast ultrasound system market to record a value CAGR of 9.3% over the period of forecast, 2018 to 2027. Over 1,800 units of automated breast ultrasound systems are foreseen to be sold worldwide by 2027-end.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:



Mahendra Singh

