The Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow by $ 46.18 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period

The medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the impact of Industry 4.0 on the medical device industry, strategic M&A, and high investments in R&D.

The medical device contract manufacturing market analysis includes device segment and geographic landscape.



The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Device

• IVD

• Drug delivery

• Diagnostic imaging

• Cardiovascular

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the shift from centralized to point-of-care testing as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing healthcare expenditure creating opportunities for vendors and technological advances and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The medical device contract manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Medical device contract manufacturing market sizing

• Medical device contract manufacturing market forecast

• Medical device contract manufacturing market industry analysis



Leading medical device contract manufacturing market vendors include Benchmark Electronics Inc., Celestica Inc., Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., Nemera, Nipro Corp., Nordson Corp., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Recipharm AB, Sanmina Corp., Scientific Molding Corp. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., Teleflex Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

