The Global CNG Powertrain Market is expected to grow by $ 90.10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the CNG powertrain market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for alternate cleaner fuels, rising demand for less emission fuel vehicles, and an increase in government support for the adoption of CNG vehicles.

The CNG powertrain market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial Vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on enhancing engine efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the CNG powertrain market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure and technological advances in the CNG market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the CNG powertrain market covers the following areas:

• CNG powertrain market sizing

• CNG powertrain market forecast

• CNG powertrain market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CNG powertrain market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Landi Renzo Spa, Mijo Auto Gas Pvt. Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the CNG powertrain market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

