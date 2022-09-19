Global Glycerin Market Analysis Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026 - Transesterification Leads Global Glycerin Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycerin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Glycerin Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Glycerin estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being spurred by increasing demand from end-use industries and strong contribution from developing regions, most notably Asia-Pacific.

The increasing production of biodiesel has resulted in abundant supply of crude glycerin that can be used directly into animal feeds, as dust suppressant, freeze protection for coal, and grain storage. The oversupply and resulting decline in prices has allowed the use of glycerin for energy generation.

In addition, the surplus supply of crude glycerin has led to availability of technical-grade glycerin that finds use in industrial applications like propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production. Glycerin market is anticipated to gain considerably from rising demand for refined glycerin from new applications and epichlorohydrin production, mainly in Europe and Asia.

The market also stands to benefit from the growing trend towards organic, natural and eco-friendly products and feedstock. Especially poised to benefit is the demand for vegetable glycerin manufactured from soy, coconut or palm.



Transesterification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Saponification segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Glycerin market. Crude glycerin produced during the process accounts for 10% of overall output of biodiesel globally. The growing share of biodiesel is attributed to notable progress in the transesterification process that uses fatty acid or biodiesel to produce glycerin. The process is highly cost-effective for large-scale production of glycerin.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $415.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $808.6 Million by 2026

The Glycerin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$415.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$808.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$874.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for refined glycerin worldwide. Driven by the increasing use of glycerin in consumer goods, pharmaceutical products and other industries, the region is poised to witness sustained growth.

The market also benefits from the rising use of glycerin in the personal care sector in South Korea, China and India. North American market is gaining from rising demand for glycerin from pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



Fat Splitting Segment to Reach $756.7 Million by 2026

In the global Fat Splitting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$571.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

An Introduction to Glycerin

Designations for Glycerin Grades

Natural & Synthetic Forms of Glycerin

Production Processes

An Overview of the Key Regulations for Glycerin Use

Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Market Drivers in Brief

Transesterification Leads Global Glycerin Market

Biodiesel Production Emerges as Main Source of Glycerin

Developing Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Glycerin Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use of Glycerin in Diverse Industrial Applications Boosts Market Prospects

Growing Role of Glycerin in Food & Beverage Processing Industry Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Demand for Packaged Foods Supported by a Growing Population Sustains Demand for Food Grade Glycerin

Food & Beverage Industry Remains Stable Amidst the Pandemic

Use of Healthy Ingredients to Boost Athletic Endurance to Spur Demand for Glycerin in Sport & Fitness Nutrition Products

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Emerge as a Key End-Use Market for Glycerin

COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Affects Glycerin Demand

Beneficial Properties of Glycerin for Skincare Products

Appetite for Cosmetics Supported by Consumer Focus on Maintaining Physical Appearance Drives Demand for Glycerin

Strong Demand for Potent Antiaging Solutions Throws the Spotlight on Glycerin as a High Value Active Ingredient to Fight Effects of Aging Skin

Shift towards Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products Fuels Demand for Glycerin

Surge in Hand Sanitizer Sales Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Supports Glycerin Market

Market to Benefit from the Growing Role of Glycerin in Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong Global Spending on Medicines & Ensuing Spur in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expands Glycerin Applications in the Pharma Sector

Biodiesel Production Trends Set the Tone for Production of Crude Glycerin

Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Promise Growth for Glycerin Market

Emerging New Uses of Crude Glycerin Promise Growth for Glycerin Market Purification of Biodiesel-Derived Glycerin Presents a Challenge

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor Impacting Glycerin Demand

Glycerin Emerges as a High Profile Macro-Ingredient in Animal Feed

Focus on Livestock Productivity & the Ensuing Focus on Feed Efficiency and Management Spurs Demand for Glycerin Fortified Animal Feed

Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock for Chemicals to Benefit from the Migration towards Sustainable Production Practices

Healthy Developments in Renewable Chemicals & Developments in Glycerin Hydrogenolysis, Etherification & Dehydration to Spur Use of Glycerin as a Renewable Feedstock in the Production of Commodity Chemicals

Technical Versatility of Glycerin Expands Application Opportunities in the Industrial Sector

Growing Focus on Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel to Spur Use of Glycerin in Hydrogen Gas Production

Growing Production of Hydrogen Gas to Benefit Glycerin as a Potential Feedstock for Hydrogen Generation

Vegetable Glycerin Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth

Government Initiatives to Drive Glycerol Consumption

Glycerol Emerges as a Cost-effective and Sustainable Alternative to Propel Ship Engines

Crude Glycerin as Raw Material for Biogas Generation

Glycerin Pellets: A Potential Fuel Source

Some Other Innovative Applications of Crude Glycerin

Substitution Threat: A Key Challenge for Glycerin Market

