The Global Contact Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 1.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the contact adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with contact adhesives, growing demand from the footwear and leather Industry, and availability of varied grades of contact adhesives.

The contact adhesives market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The contact adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• woodworking

• automotive

• footwear and leather

• construction

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of sustainable products as one of the prime reasons driving the contact adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for bio-based hot-melt adhesives and product innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the contact adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Contact adhesives market sizing

• Contact adhesives market forecast

• Contact adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., American Chemical and Adhesives LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG, Collano AG, Costchem SRL, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jowat SE, LINTEC Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the contact adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

