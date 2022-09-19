The Global Crosslinking Agent Market is expected to grow by $ 6.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320010/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the crosslinking agent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing applications in automotive, building, and construction industries, rising demand for crosslinking agent-based waterborne coatings, and the growing use of crosslinking agents in textile industries.

The crosslinking agent market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The crosslinking agent market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial coating

• Decorative coating



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications of crosslinking agents in pharmaceutical and industrial coating industries as one of the prime reasons driving the crosslinking agent market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in R&D activities and capacity expansions and product developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on crosslinking agent market covers the following areas:

• Crosslinking agent market sizing

• Crosslinking agent market forecast

• Crosslinking agent market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crosslinking agent market vendors that include Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the crosslinking agent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

