The Global Electric Motor Sales Market is expected to grow by $ 52.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric motor sales market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by transition of global automotive industry to EV and robotic technologies, increased government incentives to encourage sales of EVs, and frequent innovative product launches creating opportunities.

The electric motor sales market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The electric motor sales market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the electric motor sales market growth during the next few years. Also, automakers involved in production of in-house electric motors and the environmental benefits offered by increasing demand for electric motors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric motor sales market covers the following areas:

• Electric motor sales market sizing

• Electric motor sales market forecast

• Electric motor sales market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric motor sales market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Brook Crompton Group, Denso Corp., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, maxon motor AG, Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, WEG SA, and Wolong ELectric Group. Also, the electric motor sales market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

