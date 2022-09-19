Global antimicrobial coatings market size to record 10.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global antimicrobial coatings market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2028 to amass USD 6277 million by the end of forecast period.

Next, a brief discussion of the market categories together with their rate of growth and revenue contribution during the anticipated timeframe is entailed. Geographic trends, along with financial contributions and projected growth rates of various regions are summarized in the report. The techniques used by leading companies to maintain their position in the industry are then covered in competitive landscape.

The industry is primarily driven by rising nosocomial infection rates, increasing consumer awareness, and flourishing food & beverage sector. Focus among medical establishments to avert HAI (hospital acquired infections) is also boosting the product demand.

Furthermore, technological advancements, in consort with soaring usage of antimicrobial coatings in novel applications is expected to augment market outlook in the coming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5419191/

However, high product cost and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the industry expansion during 2022-2028. Also, concerns pertaining to toxicity of metal nanoparticles is a major challenge that industry players need to address in the coming years.

Market segment overview:

Based on product terrain, global antimicrobial coatings market is divided into titanium dioxide-based coating, copper-based coating, silver-based coating, and others. Among these, the silver-based coating segment held significant revenue share in recent past and is slated to witness notable expansion in the coming years, owing to its great efficacy, low toxicity, persistent effects, and durable nature.

In terms of application, the industry is branched into HVAC, transportation, fabric treatments, building & construction, food & beverages, medical, and others. Out of which, the medical segment has generated massive returns in the recent past and is poised to grow significantly through 2028, because of the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, which bolstered the demand of antimicrobial coatings to minimize HAI cases.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5419191/

Regional scope:

As per seasoned analysts, North America market captured a major revenue share in 2021 and is expected to expand considerably during the review period, owing to sizable COVID-19 patient population in the past, soaring investment to develop the healthcare system in the region, and product usage in HVAC systems to improve the indoor air quality.

Competitive dashboard:

Troy Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Sciessent LLC, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Keyland Polymer UV Powder LLC, H.B. Fuller Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corning Incorporated, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., and Akzo Nobel N.V. are the leading players in global antimicrobial coatings market.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-antimicrobial-coatings-market-2022-2028

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Product (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

silver-based coating

copper-based coating

titanium dioxide based coating

others

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

medical

food and beverages

building and construction

fabric treatments

transportation

HVAC

others

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

BASF SE

Corning Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Keyland Polymer UV Powder, LLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIGURES AND TABLES

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

Report description

Objectives of the study

Market segment

Years considered for the report

Currency

Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

Silver-based coating

Copper-based coating

Titanium dioxide based coating

Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

Medical

Food and beverages

Building and construction

Fabric treatments

Transportation

HVAC

Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 8. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The Inorganic Antimicrobial Coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Global key manufacturers of Inorganic Antimicrobial Coatings include SANITIZED, RYANMED, DAXAN, Royal DSM, and DOT GmbH, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.