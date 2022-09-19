Dermatoscopes Market Size 2022 with CAGR of 13.6% and Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Company Profiles

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dermatoscopes Market.

The global Dermatoscopes Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 13.6% during the review period (2022 to 2027).

Dermatoscopy, also known as dermoscopy or epiluminescence microscopy, is a non-invasive, in-vivo approach for inspecting skin lesions using a dermatoscope. Dermatoscopes are the most commonly used instrument for the initial evaluation of skin issues, while they are occasionally used to identify other skin diseases. Dermatoscopy is important in screening for skin cancer since it allows for the early detection and identification of pigmented lesions. Melanoma is more likely to occur in benign pigmented moles.

Skin cancer is a chronic disease that affects a huge portion of the world's population. The rising incidence of melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancers is propelling the industry forward. Certain moles, such as enormous congenital pigmented hairy moles, are predisposed to melanoma. This has increased the demand for accurate diagnosis using dermatoscopes. There are several types of dermatoscopes, including polarised and non-polarized dermatoscopes, digital and smartphone dermatoscopes, USB dermatoscopes, and analogue and digital dermatoscopes. Analogue dermoscopy is often referred to as epiluminescence microscopy (ELM).

Get Sample with Recent Trends and Business Strategies: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID): https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/dermatoscopes-market/inquiry

Who are the Major Players in Dermatoscopes Market?

The major players operating in the global Dermatoscopes industry include Canfield Imaging Systems, Illuco Corporation, Dermlite, FotoFinder, Haymed, Dino-Lite Europe, Caliber I.D., Bio-Therapeutic, Heine, Bomtech, Quantificare, Sklar Instruments, Rudolf Riester, KaWe, Optilia Instruments, Opticlar Vision, Pixience, NIDEK, Volk. The presence of established industry players and is characterized by mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, substantial distribution, and branding decisions to improve market share and regional presence.

Dermatoscopes Market Growth Factors:

The rising incidence of skin cancer, increased awareness of skin cancer, technological developments in dermatological R&D efforts, and the high demand for dermatology to enhance a person's aesthetic appearance are the main factors driving the dermatoscope market expansion.

Another factor expected to drive the worldwide dermatoscopes market is increased demand for dermatoscopes from dermatological clinics due to its widespread use in the treatment and diagnosis of various illnesses such as scabies, moles, and fungal infections. Demand for ophthalmoscopes is also predicted to grow fast due to an increase in eye illnesses.

The need for dermatology-related diagnostics has dramatically increased as a result of heightened public awareness of skin cancer. Several public awareness efforts are raising awareness about the dangers of skin cancer. For example, each year, the Cancer Council Australia and the Australasian College of Dermatologists collaborate to raise awareness of skin cancer and skin disorders. These actions are projected to boost dermatoscope sales during the anticipated timeframe.

Dermatoscopes Market Regional Analysis:

The US market is expected to grow at an outstanding CAGR over the next five years. The increased emphasis on looking pretty, high aesthetic standards set by social celebs, a growth in skin cancer and other skin illnesses, and an increase in the use of modern technology in dermatological operations are some of the major factors impacting the market in the United States.

Dermatoscopes are expected to be worth $240.2 million in the United States by 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is expected to reach a market size of US$325.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, which are expected to increase at 11.9% and 11.2%, respectively, between 2020 and 2027. Within Europe, Germany is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Dermatoscopes Market Scope:

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 CAGR 13.6% Projection Period: 2022-2027 Segment Covered: By Type, By Application, by Actuation. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA



Largest Market



United States Market Growth



Dermatoscope demand is being driven by rising cases of skin disorders and the desire to look beautiful; The availability of alternative solutions and high manufacturing costs may limit Dermatoscope sales; Rising Skincare Awareness, Regardless of Gender, Drives Firms to Continuously Innovate in the Dermatoscopes Industry.



Browse Detailed Report with TOC: https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/dermatoscopes-market

Key Market Segments: Dermatoscope Market

Dermatoscope Market By Type

Portable

Platform

Dermatoscope Market By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Detailed TOC of Dermatoscope Market Report 2022-2027:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: Scope of the Dermatoscope Market Report

Chapter 03: Global Dermatoscope Market Landscape

Chapter 04: Global Dermatoscope Market Sizing

Chapter 05: Global Dermatoscope Market Segmentation by Product

Chapter 06: Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 07: Customer Landscape

Chapter 08: Geographic Landscape

Chapter 09: Decision Framework

Chapter 10: Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 11: Market Trends

Chapter 12: Manufacturers’ Landscape

Chapter 13: Manufacturers’ Analysis

Check Discount on This Report: https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/dermatoscopes-market/discount

Explore More Trending Healthcare Industry Reports:

Telemedicine Equipment Market

Telemedicine Equipment Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 17.8% during the review period (2022 to 2027).

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/telemedicine-equipment-market

E-Clinical Solutions Market

The market for E-Clinical Solutions was valued at US$ 7.20 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to increase to US$ 12.40 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.0% during 2022 and 2027.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/e-clinical-solutions-market

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

Registering a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period, the market value of CAR-T Cell Therapy is expected to reach US$ 19,566.5million in the year 2027.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/car-t-cell-therapy-market

Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market

The global Cardiac Care Medical Equipment market was valued at 26250 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 33170 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/global-cardiac-care-medical-equipment-market

Dental 3D Printing Market

Registering a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period, the market value of dental 3D printing is expected to reach US$ 878.7 million in the year 2027.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/global-dental-3d-printing-market

Medical Robots Market

Medical Robots Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 13.69% during the review period (2022 to 2027).

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/global-medical-robots-market

Chemotherapy Devices Market

Chemotherapy Devices Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of around 5.7% during the review period (2022 to 2027).