Bioenergy Market Size Worth USD 642.71 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.0% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bioenergy market size is anticipated to hit USD 642.71 billion by 2027 from USD 344.90 billion in 2019 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries. These commitments were focused towards mitigating the extreme effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and curbing global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, 197 countries, with the exception of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, have signed the agreement. In the quest to control emissions, countries are actively switching to bioenergy sources such as biomass and biofuels to meet their electricity requirements, since these sources can supply electricity to all end-use industries. Thus, expanding participation in the Paris Agreement will bode well for this market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/bioenergy-market-103296





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 8.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 642.71 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 344.90 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Growth Drivers Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific





Market Driver:

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread uncertainty across the global economic spectrum. Many businesses are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing circumstances. Governments are modifying, altering, and developing new policies and measures to steer their countries out these challenging. We are also taking solid efforts to generate intelligent analysis on different markets and providing detailed assessment of the impact of this pandemic on your business.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bioenergy-market-103296





Report Coverage:

The report also shares the following:

Exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth study of all market segments;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics; and

Careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Regional Insights:

Booming economies of Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, who are also two of the largest emitters in the world, are taking decisive policy measures to curb emissions. In developed economies such as Japan, use of wood as biofuel is rising, increasing bioenergy consumption in the region. These factors enabled Asia Pacific to create a market for bioenergy with a size of USD 96.76 billion in 2019.

Countries in the European Union (EU) are actively adopting bio-energy as these energy sources are expected to speed up the EU’s shift towards renewables in the coming decade. North America, being one of the largest producers of liquid biofuels, is steadily fastening its hold on the bioenergy market share backed by significant increases in ethanol production in the US.





Quick Buy - Bioenergy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103296

Competitive Landscape:

Widening Geographic Presence of Companies to Characterize Market Competition

With strengthening global commitment towards bio-based energy, key players in this market are exploring new avenues to expand their regional and global presence. Companies are also taking advantage of incentives offered governments for renewable energy projects to consolidate their position in the market.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy.

February 2020: San Francisco-based Brightmark expanded its dairy biogas project in Western New York under its “Yellowjacket” project. Partnering with six farms, the company will extract methane from dairy manure every day and produce renewable natural gas.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Enexor Energy

Lignetics

Green Plains Inc.

Enviva

Enerkem

POET

Drax Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corp

EnviTec Biogas AG

MVV Energie AG

Ameresco, Inc.

ADM

Bioenergy Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Solid Biomass

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

Others

By Feedstock:

Agricultural Waste

Wood and woody Biomass

Solid Waste

Others

By Application:

Power Generation

Heat Generation

Transportation

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bioenergy-market-103296





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Bioenergy Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Solid Biomass Liquid Biofuels Biogas Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Agricultural Waste Wood and Woody Biomass Solid Waste Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bioenergy-market-103296





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245