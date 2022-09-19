The Global Zero Trust Network Access Market is expected to grow by $ 1.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Trust Network Access Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320001/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the zero trust network access market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks, growing demand for better data security solutions, and rising digitalization.

The zero trust network access market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The zero trust network access market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for improved visibility due to rise in IoT traffic among enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the zero trust network access market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the need for cloud-based zero trust network access solutions among SMEs and rising investments in innovative vulnerability management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the zero trust network access market covers the following areas:

• Zero trust network access market sizing

• Zero trust network access market forecast

• Zero trust network access market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero trust network access market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Fortinet Inc., InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Jamf Software LLC, JumpCloud Inc., Microsoft Corp, Netskope Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., SonicWall Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc. Also, the zero trust network access market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

