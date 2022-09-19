The Global Ethnic Foods Market is expected to grow by $ 22.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethnic Foods Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319991/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the ethnic foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of Italian cuisine, widened reach of vendors through organized retailing, and the rise in the launch of products.

The ethnic foods market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The ethnic foods market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of innovative and sustainable packaging by leading vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the ethnic foods market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of frozen ethnic food products and growing migration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethnic foods market vendors that include AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B&G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the ethnic foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

