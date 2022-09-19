HOTEL EQUITIES DEVELOPMENT SERVICES TEAM GROWS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW HOTEL BUILDS, RENOVATIONS, REBRANDS AND DUAL BRANDS

Atlanta, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel owner, operator, and development firm, Hotel Equities (HE), continues to grow its Development Services platform for new hotel builds and property improvement plans to meet the demands of an industry challenged with supply chain issues and labor shortages,

HE’s portfolio of more than 250 hotels includes national chains and boutique hotels with different brand standards, coding requirements, community highlights and preferences.

“The most important criteria for working with a development services team are experience and the ability to look at a new hotel build or remodel through multiple lenses,” says team leader Patrick Trainor, Vice President of Projects and Facilities for Hotel Equities. “With experience comes a greater level of brand knowledge ─ what works well and what doesn’t ─ and the ability to apply best practices to make projects cost-effective and operationally efficient at every level.”

Building the Best Team

HE's Development Services specialists assess needs to assemble the right team for each build, manage timelines, and collaborate with brand ambassadors, designers, architects, general contractors, and operations and procurement staff. This benefits owners and operators in many ways:

Optimal efficiency, flow, and functionality of guest rooms and public spaces

Utilizing HE’s 33 years of brand and procurement relationships that our owners quickly become a benefactor of

Direct access to brand decision makers and exposure to the latest trends and design packages

Compliance with brand standards, local codes, permits and ADA requirements

Ability to negotiate large scale pricing for furniture, fixtures, and equipment

Attention to process, pricing, and approvals to keep projects on schedule and within budget

“Hotel builds and property improvement plans are major investments. It’s important to work with a team with deep resources and industry connections to make sure you get it right and don’t make costly mistakes,” says Trainor. Below are some recent examples of the Development Services groups work:

Courtyard Downtown Winston-Salem Earns Marriott’s Hotel Opening of the Year Award

The Courtyard Downtown Winston-Salem hotel in North Carolina incorporates emerging trends and showcases local landmarks and businesses:

An over-sized fitness room, with floor to ceiling windows, overlooks a baseball park with a perfect view of post-game fireworks

The rooftop bar, with indoor and outdoor seating, hosts happy hours, weddings, and receptions

The bar features seasonal beers and artwork from a brewery next door

HE’s Development Services team came on board during the request for proposal process and built a solid team which earned the 2021 Marriott Hotel Opening of the Year award.

“When your team knows what they’re doing and can communicate effectively with everyone involved in this massive undertaking, everything moves along more smoothly,” says Brad Rahinsky, CEO of HE.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, pays homage to the area with unique features and interactive art:

A stone tower at the hotel entrance replicates college campus architecture

Artwork displayed throughout the hotel features iconic campus landmarks

QR codes reveal the history of each landmark, with directions for finding it

This project team, recruited by Berry and HE, was able to open the hotel four months ahead of schedule, which brought in additional revenue.

Dual-Brands Offer More Options

Dual-brand hotels utilize a single building with separate entrances that allow guests to choose accommodations that suit their needs, whether that’s a spacious suite with a kitchen or a more basic room for overnight business travel. Sharing staff, common spaces and amenities helps owners cut costs while appealing to different market segments.

HE capitalized on the Colorado Springs Downtown SpringHill Suites & Element dual-brand’s scenic location and fitness oriented clientele:

A rooftop bar with fire pits and water elements overlooks Pikes Peak

A restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooks downtown, Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods

Meeting spaces with scenic views can be adapted to just about any meeting size or purpose

A large fitness room and an indoor swimming pool cater to health enthusiasts

A shared courtyard features TVs for watching sports and grills for group cookouts

Converting an outdated SpringHill Suites in Missouri to the Fairfield Inn & Suites St. Louis Chesterfield, and adding a new SpringHill Suites to expand the building into a dual-brand (slated to be completed this month), proved to be particularly challenging with a lot of moving parts.

New Fairfield Inn rooms had to fit into space designed for SpringHill Suites

The original hotel stayed open with the section connected to the new building blocked off

A new front desk, lobby, restaurant, and bar space in the new building will serve both hotels

The former lobby and front desk will become a large fitness room

All signage and IT functions will move, or be adapted, to reflect the correct brand for each room

Hamilton Curio Hotel Honors History

The Hamilton Hotel by Hilton in Downtown Alpharetta, GA, is a Curio hotel with more freedom for customization. HE’s design team maintained historical notes while adding modern touches and technology. The result: a boutique hotel with tremendous curb appeal and popular spaces for gathering.

There is a full-service restaurant and a bar featuring live bands and large local draws from the community

An outdoor patio/terrace that accommodates everything from weddings to weekend yoga classes and a “Yappy Hour” for dogs

A hidden speakeasy draws people downstairs

This hotel is the centerpiece and lighthouse of the community

Post Pandemic Pivots

Collaboration and communication are more important than ever with supply chain delays and limited contractor availability.

Hotel Equities Director of Procurement Lindsay Meadows negotiates large-scale contracts for operational supplies and equipment to save money and maximize efficiency. More supplies are being warehoused to ensure contractors have everything they need before closing a floor for an installation.

Including Operations in design maximizes space by considering flow, function and staffing. Since Operations knows the layout, they know what they need and where to store it. Coordinating schedules, deliveries and installations also keeps everyone on the same page.

“Building a new hotel, renovating, or converting to a new brand can be complicated,” says Hotel Equities’ Chief Development Officer Joe Reardon. “An experienced partner like Hotel Equities can manage all of the moving parts quickly and cost-effectively and coordinate internal teams for a smooth transition to operations once construction is completed.”

