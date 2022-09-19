Global Electric Bus Market size to register a CAGR of 10% through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global electric bus market is predicted to record a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the forecast duration.





Additionally, it includes a section that investigates the history of this business globally by analyzing the geographies, and makes predictions about the market size, yearly sales, and annual revenue of each contributing region over the course of the study.

The study provides a thorough examination of the industry's competitive environment as well. It contains details on the market concentration rate of the top companies in the industry along with their annual earnings.

Adoption of technological advancements, rapid urbanization, structured government measures, strict pollution prevention norms, rising oil prices, improved measures to limit carbon emissions, and reduced battery prices are some of the major factors driving global electric bus market growth.

Further, the market expansion can be attributed to growing government initiatives to expand the use of electric buses on public routes. Even the transportation agencies are expanding their expenditures on electric buses and taking significant efforts to establish a suitable charging infrastructure.

Market Segmentation Overview

Global electric bus industry vertical is segmented on the basis of seating capacity, end-user scope, battery capacity, propulsion model, length of the bus, and power output.

Based on the seating capacity, this marketplace is segmented into up to 30 seats, 30-90 seats, and 90-120 seats. In terms of end-user scope, the market is divided into educational, government, and private sectors. Among these, the government segment is anticipated to record significant market share during the forecast duration, due to technological advancements and rapid urbanization.

By battery capacity, the market is bifurcated into up to 400 kW and above 400 kWh. Among these, the above 400 kWh segment is predicted to witness a considerable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, owing to measures to reduce carbon emissions and reduced battery prices.

In terms of length of bus, this marketplace is segregated into less than 9m, 9-14m, and above 14m. Further, on the basis of power output, the market mentions the analysis of up to 250 kW. and above 250 kW.

For propulsion, the business sphere is segmented into fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and battery electric vehicle (BEV). Of these, the BEV segment is predicted to contribute considerate growth over the analysis period, due to strict pollution prevention norms and rising oil prices.

Regional Analysis

Global electric business market space spans across regions like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in the industry include names like Proterra, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd., NFI Group, Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), Tata Group, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd., Iveco Bus, EvoBus GmbH (a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG), Blue Bird Corporation, VDL Bus & Coach (VDL Groep), AB Volvo, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., and BYD Auto Co., Ltd. among others.

Global Electric Bus Market, By Seating Capacity (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Up to 30 seats

30-90 Seats

90-120 Seats

Global Electric Bus Market, By End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Educational

Government

Private

Global Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Up to 400 kWh

Above 400 kWh

Global Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV),

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Global Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Less than 9m

9-14m

Above 14m

Global Electric Bus Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Bus Market, Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Proterra

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd.

NFI Group

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL)

Tata Group

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd.

Iveco Bus

EvoBus GmbH (a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG)

Blue Bird Corporation

VDL Bus & Coach (VDL Groep)

AB Volvo

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Global Passenger Traffic Analysis by Road

6.1.3. Per Capita Bus Analysis in Select Countries

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.1.1. Battery Materials

6.3.1.1.1. Lithium

6.3.1.1.2. Nickel

6.3.1.1.3. Graphite

6.3.1.1.4. Cobalt

6.3.1.1.5. Platinum

6.3.1.2. Electronic Components

6.3.1.3. Tire Suppliers

6.3.1.4. Glass Suppliers

6.3.1.5. Brakes Manufacturers

6.3.1.6. Auxiliary Components/Parts Suppliers

6.3.2. Electric Bus Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Electric Bus Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Battery Manufacturers

9.2. By Region

9.3. By End User

9.4. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Cost Breakdown Analysis by Electric Bus

10.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.2. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11. Pricing Analysis

11.1. By Propulsion

11.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.1.2. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

11.1.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

11.2. By Region

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Western Europe

11.2.3. Eastern Europe

11.2.4. Asia Pacific

11.2.5. Latin America

11.2.6. Middle East & Africa

12. Cost-Benefit Assessment: Conventional Buses VS Electric Buses

12.1. Purchase Price

12.2. Fuel/Electricity Cost

12.3. Maintenance Cost

13. Parent Market Overview: Global Electric Vehicle Market

14. Global Electric Vehicle Fleet Analysis

14.1. By Region

14.2. By Electric Bus

14.3. By Capacity

15. Segmental Analysis

15.1. Global Electric Bus Market by Seating Capacity

15.1.1. Segment Overview

15.1.1.1. Up to 30 Seats

15.1.1.2. 30-90 Seats

15.1.1.3. 90-120 Seats

15.2. Global Electric Bus Market by End User

15.2.1. Segment Overview

15.2.1.1. Government

15.2.1.1.1. Inter-city

15.2.1.1.2. Intra-city

15.2.1.2. Educational

15.2.1.2.1. Inter-city

15.2.1.2.2. Intra-city

15.2.1.3. Private

15.2.1.3.1. Inter-city

15.2.1.3.2. Intra-city

15.3. Global Electric Bus Market by Battery Capacity

15.3.1. Segment Overview

15.3.1.1. Up to 400 kWh

15.3.1.2. Above 400 kWh

15.4. Global Electric Bus Market by Length of Bus

15.4.1. Segment Overview

15.4.1.1. Less than 9m

15.4.1.2. 9-14m

15.4.1.3. Above 14m

15.5. Global Electric Bus Market by Propulsion

16. Regional Analysis

