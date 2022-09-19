The Global Oxygenators Market is expected to grow by $ 114.29 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oxygenators Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319990/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the oxygenators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure, the increasing geriatric population, and the growing number of transplant procedures.

The oxygenators market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The oxygenators market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Membrane oxygenator

• Bubble oxygenator



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the oxygenators market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing demand for technologically advanced medical devices and the rising number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the oxygenators market covers the following areas:

• Oxygenators market sizing

• Oxygenators market forecast

• Oxygenators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oxygenators market vendors that include Armstrong Medical Ltd., Braile Biomedica, CytoSorbents Corp., Eurosets Srl, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Gen World Medical Devices, Getinge AB, Guangdong Ougelsi Technology Co., Ltd., LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Nipro Corp., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd., Xenios AG, Chalice Medical Ltd, and Terumo Corp. Also, the oxygenators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



