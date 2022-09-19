Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11,394.42 million by 2029, Increasing advancements in industrial sludge removal treatments is boosting the market growth Says Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals market.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 8,005.57 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11,394.42 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029.

Industrial sludge treatment chemicals are beneficial in many ways because they provide clean and reusable water. This shows that even discarding sewage is harmful to nature. It protects the environment. Wastewater contains a lot of waste, including chemical constituents, which prevent illness, strengthen the economy and generate energy.

The availability of high-performance sludge treatment technology, the high costs associated with sludge treatment, and the improvement of wastewater treatment plants to produce less sludge is expected to impede the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market growth. The development of cost-effective and innovative chemicals for industrial sludge treatment is expected to create opportunities for market players.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In April 2022, Suez a French-based water utility company developed a water facility in changshu a city in China having a partnership with Jiangsu Sino French-based water company.

• In January 2022, Kurita Water Industries, Ltd., a manufacturer, and provider of products and services for water treatment chemicals and water treatment equipment based in Tokyo, recently launched KRFM resin in North America as part of its efforts. The aim of this initiative is to improve production efficiency and product quality for customers to advance industrial production technology.

Factors Impacting the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Growth:

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is expanding due to the increasing demand for industrial sludge removal methods in the world's rapidly growing industrial sector. Furthermore, growing practices of converting sludge into agricultural fertilizers are expected to reveal profitable opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. However, massive investments in water treatment processes and reduced sludge generation, as few companies have improved their waste water treatment methods to reduce wastewater discharge, are expected to slow market growth in the coming years.

North America to Hold Lion’s Share in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market; Other Regions to Progress Steadily

North America now holds the highest share of the global market for sludge treatment chemicals, accounting for more than 32% of total sales. The region has large sludge treatment chemical installed plant capabilities and is a sludge treatment chemicals export market. Due to increased industrial activity, markets are rising in nations such as China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil. Furthermore, a high number of new manufacturers from Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe are predicted to minimise various countries’ reliance on imports, which will continue to drive the market in the future.

Technological advancement in the machinery and other procedures for environmental awareness owing to government regulations.

This factor is expected to drive the growth of global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market over the coming years. Improvements and integrated mechanisms in wastewater treatment plants, including uncoupled metabolism, endogenous metabolism, and microbial predation, that produce less sludge, may pose a threat to the market value of industrial sludge treatment chemicals in the future.

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8,005.57 million Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 11,394.42 million Growth rate CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Russia & CIS Countries; Benelux; Turkey; Spain; Switzerland; Sweden; Poland; Austria; Norway; Denmark; Finland; Portugal; Czech Republic (CZ); Slovenia; China; India; Japan; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled Kemira, Ashland Inc., Ecolab (Nalco), BASF, GE (General Electric), Amcon Inc., Ovivo Inc., Beckart Environmental, Accepta Water Treatment, Hubbard-Hall Inc. and others. Customization scope Report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Major Players Prioritize Collaboration to Tap into Markets

The incorporation of strong fragrances, oils, and other materials is expected to attract consumer demand. Additionally, rising demand for waterless scent is expected to surge the product demand. These factors are likely to propel industrial sludge treatment chemicals market progress.

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market including Kemira, Ashland Inc., Ecolab (Nalco), BASF, GE (General Electric), Amcon Inc., Ovivo Inc., Beckart Environmental, Accepta Water Treatment, Hubbard-Hall Inc. and others.

Key Market Segments: Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Flocculants

Coagulants

Disinfectants

Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by End-Use Industries, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Oil & Gas

Metal Processing

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Electronics Others

Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market dynamics

Driver: Stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment

Several regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), and others, have imposed regulations governing industrial discharge and wastewater treatment. The demand for Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals has increased significantly as a result of this regulation. Increased regulatory and sustainability mandates have increased demand for water purification and industrial wastewater treatment, creating opportunities for Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals manufacturers like Kemira OYJ (Finland) and BWA Water Additives (UK).

Restraints: Alternative water treatment technologies

In the water treatment industry, physical water treatment technologies such as UV disinfection and RO filtration are preferred over Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals. With rising environmental concerns and government regulations is gradually shifting toward these environmentally friendly alternatives. These technologies will reduce the amount of chemicals used in water treatment processes. RO technology is a water purification technology that removes large particles from water by using a semi-permeable membrane. It can remove up to 99% of dissolved pollutants in water. UV disinfection technology has largely replaced chlorine as a disinfectant.

Opportunity: Adopting more sustainable approach through initiatives of reduce-recycle-reuse

These are referred to as the “three Rs” of sustainability—reduce, reuse, and recycle. The goal of the three Rs is to prevent wastage and conserve natural resources. The three Rs are referred to as:

Reduce: To use fewer resources in the first place; resources are required to manufacture, transport, and dispose of products, so reduction minimizes the use of new resources

Reuse: A practice of using materials more than once instead of discarding them.

Recycle: Involves converting waste materials into new products by physical and chemical processes; although recycling uses energy, it helps prevent old materials from entering the waste stream

Challenges: Need for more eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding copying of patents

Stringent environmental regulations made by various agencies such as the EPA suppress the growth of the industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals market. Growing concern over the environmental impact of chemicals has led to strict regulatory restrictions for water treatment chemical manufacturers and are encouraged to choose green alternatives. Compared to standard formulations, green alternative formulations are not a reliable option for severe conditions.

