$4.6 Billion Worldwide Joint Pain Injections Industry to 2031 - North America was the Largest Market in 2031

Major players in the joint pain injections market are Seikagaku Corporation, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Bioventus Inc, Ferring B.V., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V, Pfizer Inc, OrthogenRx Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a and Allergan Plc.



The global joint pain injections market is expected to grow from $4.20 billion in 2021 to $4.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.17%. The joint pain injections market is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.25%.



The joint pain injections market consists of sales of joint pain injections and products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to relieve joint pain and inflammation quickly through non-surgical treatments. Joint pain injections reduce inflammation and discomfort and are typically injected directly into the joint for pain relief. Joint pain is very frequent among the elderly or as a result of pre-existing medical problems or disorders. It can happen as a result of musculoskeletal illnesses such as arthritis, which causes pain and inflammation.



The main types of injection for joint pain includes steroid joint injection, hyaluronic acid injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, placental tissue matrix (PTM) injections and others. The steroid joint injection are anti-inflammatory medications that are used to treat a joint pain. Steroid joint injections, also called corticosteroid injections, help to reduce inflammation in the people with rheumatoid arthritis and other types of inflammatory arthritis. Joint pain injection are used to for various types of joints including hip joint, knee and ankle, shoulder and elbow, facet joints of the spine and others. These are mainly distributed though hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the joint pain injections market in 2021. The regions covered in the joint pain injections market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The joint pain injections market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides joint pain injections market statistics, including joint pain injections industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a joint pain injections market share, detailed joint pain injections market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the joint pain injections industry. This joint pain injections market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rise in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders will propel the growth of the joint pain injections market. Musculoskeletal disorders are the biggest cause of disability worldwide, with low back pain being the single most common cause of impairment in 160 nations. Patients are taking injections for pain relief and inflammatory condition.

New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the joint pain injections market. Major companies operating in the join pain injections sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the joint pain injections market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Joint Pain Injections Market Characteristics



3. Joint Pain Injections Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Joint Pain Injections



5. Joint Pain Injections Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Joint Pain Injections Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Joint Pain Injections Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Joint Pain Injections Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Segmentation By Type Of Injection, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Steroid Joint Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections

Placental Tissue Matrix (PTM) Injections

Others

6.2. Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Segmentation By Joint Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hip Joint

Knee And Ankle

Shoulder And Elbow

Facet Joints Of The Spine

Others

6.3. Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Segmentation By Distribution channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Joint Pain Injections Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

