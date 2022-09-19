Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2022 and 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market size is expected to be valued at US$ 182.1 Million in 2022. With the adoption of multiple testing panels, coupled with the growing consolidation in the veterinary diagnostics industry, the overall demand for Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 352.8 Million by 2032.



Factors such as the growing pet animal population around the globe, increased animal health spending and advancements in veterinary molecular diagnostics are expected to propel the growth of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market over the analysis period.

Developments in the animal farming sector and changing societal attitude toward pet animals have resulted in an increased demand for fast and reliable diagnostic techniques. Molecular diagnostics possess the potential to address this growing demand.

As of 2018, more than 60% of the US population owned a pet/companion animal. There is an increasing trend of treating pets as family members, which has increased the healthcare demands for veterinary applications. The increasing pet population is one of the reasons for the rising health expenditure on animals, globally.

As per the estimates of the American Pet Products Association, the total American pet industry expenditure is expected to reach USD 75.38 billion by end 2019, up from USD 72.56 billion in 2018. The rise in animal health expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market, as a significant portion of pet owners are expected to use advanced diagnostic modalities for animals, for various disease conditions.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the livestock population, owing to the huge demand for animal-derived products. This is expected to increase the demand for molecular diagnostic tests in the next coming years.

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market in the US is expected to accumulate the highest market share of 34.6% in 2022. The United States is expected to dominate the market, attributed to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases and injuries is another major factor that is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The high growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and rise in income levels in developed economies is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of veterinary molecular diagnostics market. In addition, the increasing demand for pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure is also contributing to the growth in the global market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing demand for animal-derived food products and rising incidence of animal zoonotic diseases are also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the high growth in companion animal population is also lifting the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 182.1 Mn by 2022-end

Mn by 2022-end From 2017 to 2021, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.3 %

% By Product Type, the PCR Kits segment of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 50.8 %

% By Species Type, the Livestock Animals segment dominates the market with a share of 71.0 %

% From 2022 to 2032, Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.84 %.

%. By 2032, the market value of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics is expected to reach US$ 352.8 Mn.

“Factors such as the rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure, coupled with rising pet adoption globally are expected to escalate the growth of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market over the analysis period”, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In April 2021, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany) acquired Boehringer Ingelheim’s Svanova product portfolio which helped INDICAL widen its portfolio by adding 25 assays for livestock.

In April 2021, BioChek (Netherlands) opened a new office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In January 2021, Heska Corporation (US) acquired Lacuna Diagnostics (US), this acquisition strengthened the company’s portfolio of point-of-care digital cytology technology and telemedicine services.

In December 2020, NEOGEN Corporation (US) launched a preventative care DNA screening tool for detecting genetic diseases in dogs.

In November 2020, NEOGEN Corporation (US) collaborated with Transnetyx Inc. (US), this partnership helped NEOGEN to increase its presence in the animal genomics and diagnostics market.





Key Players:

bioMérieux SA

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Europe, Ltd.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ID-Vet, Qiagen N.V.



Key Segments Covered in the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Industry Analysis



Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product Type:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics PCR Kits

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics INAAT Kits

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Microarray Kits

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics DNA Sequencing Kits

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Species Type:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Livestock Animals

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Companion Animals

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Disease Type:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Anaplasma spp.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Ehrlichia spp.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for New Castle Disease

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Influenza

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Others

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by End-User:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Clinical Laboratories

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics for Veterinary Research Institutes





