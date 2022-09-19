The Global Audience Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 3.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319976/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the audience analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of mobile computing devices,increasing user engagement on digital platforms, and growing focus on competitive intelligence.

The audience analytics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The audience analytics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sales and marketing management

• Customer experience engagement

• Competitive intelligence



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the recent developments as one of the prime reasons driving the audience analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of AI analytics in the global audience analytics market and increase strategic alliance among the vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the audience analytics market covers the following areas:

• Audience analytics market sizing

• Audience analytics market forecast

• Audience analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading audience analytics market vendors that include 3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc. Also, the audience analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

