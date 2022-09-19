ASRV Strives for Fulfillment Excellence with Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse and Shipping Solution

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that San Diego-based ASRV, a leading high performance sportswear brand, replaced manual paper-based order fulfillment practices in its warehouse with Descartes’ combined ecommerce warehouse management and shipping solution to meet rising order volumes, tighten inventory control and hone the customer experience.



“At ASRV, we are inspired to continually innovate our products and we recognized that we needed to reimagine fulfillment operations to enrich the customer experience and facilitate our ability to grow,” said David Chang, Head of Operations, at ASRV. “By building our fulfillment tech stack around the Descartes solution, we can maintain accurate inventory levels for our 2,000 SKUs, efficiently ship thousands of orders per month and easily scale to meet escalating demand and order volume spikes.”

Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management solution helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers drive significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to optimize the customer experience. It helps retailers ship the right items on time, prevents overselling of existing inventory, and provides full transparency into warehouse operations. The cloud-based solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, like Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Magento and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value.

Descartes’ multi-carrier shipping solution is integrated with its ecommerce warehouse management solution to seamlessly execute its entire ecommerce fulfillment process, improving warehouse accuracy and productivity, reducing order lead-time, and minimizing shipping costs. One of the most widely integrated multi-carrier shipping platforms available, the quick-to-deploy solution allows businesses to grow their shipping volume through advanced automation capabilities, a powerful business rule engine, and a strong set of APIs for rating, shipping and tracking. The solution also connects ecommerce companies to their parcel and LTL carriers of choice using their own negotiated rates or using rate discounts available through the platform.

“An outstanding customer experience is critical to ecommerce success, and we’re pleased to help ASRV eliminate manual processes with our ecommerce warehouse and shipping solution to improve fulfillment performance,” said Troy Graham, VP Business Development at Descartes. “The automation our solution brings also provides ecommerce companies with the ability to quickly scale their operations to meet demand peaks, but without necessarily having to significantly increase resources to meet them.”

About ASRV

ASRV is a collective of athletes, designers, entrepreneurs, and creatives, but the thing that ties us all together is our obsession with getting more - out of our minds, our bodies, and our lives. The category of activewear was originally created for the person seeking a championship or some form of external achievement. We view these as potential side effects of our efforts, but not the ultimate goal. We exist for the individual who relentlessly chases the next challenge, in search of that beautiful place between pressure and ability, where we find our deepest sense of purpose.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.