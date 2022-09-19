The Global Recovery Drinks Market is expected to grow by $ 1744.69 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recovery Drinks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319972/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the recovery drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption among millennials, Inicreasing scope of organized distribution channels, and increasing product launches.

The recovery drinks market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The recovery drinks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Powder

• RTD



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the recovery drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, geographical expansion of vendors and increasing M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recovery drinks market covers the following areas:

• Recovery drinks market sizing

• Recovery drinks market forecast

• Recovery drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recovery drinks market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ASCENT PROTEIN, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., Fluid Sports Nutrition, GU Energy Labs, Hammer Nutrition, Harmless Harvest Inc., Mountain Fuel, Oatly Group AB, PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., RECOVER 180, Red Bull GmbH, Rus Organic, Skratch Labs LLC, Smartfish AS, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co. Also, the recovery drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

