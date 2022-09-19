Three XPO Logistics Leaders Named SDCE Women in Supply Chain Award Winners

Erin Goheen, Antonia Popova and Angela Ricci honored for accomplishments

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that three of its business leaders have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine to receive the 2022 SDCE Women in Supply Chain Award:



Erin Goheen, senior director, revenue management technology, data science and engineering, leads high-value initiatives for XPO’s less-than-truckload (LTL) technology ecosystem. She manages teams that develop proprietary software and data tools for one of the largest LTL networks in North America, enhancing the customer experience.

Antonia Popova, director, customer accounts, champions continuous improvement in XPO’s last mile service for heavy goods by innovating how people, data and operations interact. Her achievements include the creation of a transformative forward stock model that reduces transit times by stocking goods strategically at XPO’s last mile hubs.

Angela Ricci, director, finance, is a leader in XPO’s corporate finance organization and an expert at optimization. She has spearheaded key projects in financial planning and analysis, enhanced internal reporting and forecasting processes, and was instrumental in launching the financial systems for XPO’s 2021 spin-off of its logistics segment.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud that Erin, Antonia and Angela are receiving this well-deserved recognition. They represent the many women across XPO who are making an impact in transportation and attracting more diversity to our industry.”

SDCE established the Women in Supply Chain Award to honor female professionals whose accomplishments help cement a foundation for women at all levels of supply chain network operations. The magazine is known as the executive user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

