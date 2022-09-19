Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Carrie Brownstein as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the appointment of Carrie Brownstein, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective October 3, 2022. Dr. Brownstein, a leading oncologist and hematologist by training, joins Zentalis with over two decades of medical and biopharmaceutical experience executing clinical program strategies across all phases of product development.



“We are honored to welcome Carrie to our team as CMO, where she will play an instrumental role in overseeing the clinical advancement of our lead programs, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5,” said Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “Carrie brings the ideal combination of expertise to Zentalis, having a medical background and understanding of patient needs, as well as a strong track record in oncology clinical development, which includes multiple successful regulatory filings.”

Prior to joining Zentalis, Dr. Brownstein served as the Chief Medical Officer of Cellectis, where she built and led the global clinical development organization and oversaw multiple early-stage clinical programs in the cell therapy space. Previously, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Celgene, culminating in the role of VP of Global Clinical Research and Development. During her tenure at Celgene, Dr. Brownstein managed a team of physicians and scientists across multiple global sites and was responsible for the development strategy and clinical execution of several late-stage assets, resulting in the approval of four novel products in myeloid diseases. Prior to Celgene, she served as the Executive Director of Clinical Sciences, Oncology at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and implemented first-in-human studies for various malignant hematology and oncology indications including bispecific T-cell engagers in lymphoma. Dr. Brownstein started her industry career at Hoffmann-La Roche, as a Senior Medical Director, where her accomplishments were highlighted by the EMA approval of Xeloda in adjuvant colon cancer. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Shattuck Labs. Prior to her career in industry, Dr. Brownstein practiced medicine as a pediatric oncologist within notable institutions, including New York Presbyterian Columbia University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center. She received her BA from the University of Michigan and her MD from Tufts University School of Medicine.

“I have dedicated my career to developing safe and effective therapeutic options that provide physicians and patients with innovative approaches to treat their cancer and transform their lives. Zentalis’ assets have the potential to be life-changing for many patients, and I am delighted to join the team to lead these exciting clinical efforts,” said Dr. Brownstein.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, Ltd., to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

