Panevėžio statybos trestas AB signed a contract worth more than EUR 27 million with the Panevėžys city municipality regarding pool contracting works

Panevėžio statybos trestas AB signed a construction contract with the administration of the Panevėžys city municipality regarding the reconstruction of the Aukštaitija sports hall – swimming pool construction works. The total value of the contract amounts to more than EUR 27 million. The total area of the building before the reconstruction was 6,761.42 sq. m, and after the reconstruction it is planned to expand it to ~12,247.74 sq. m. The works are expected to be completed within 35 months from the date of entry into force of the contract.



After the reconstruction of Aukštaitija, a 50 m long swimming pool meeting the requirements of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) will be installed. It is planned to renovate the old, 25 m long swimming pool next to it, which will function as a complex together with the new one. It is also planned to install a SPA area, gyms, physiotherapy rooms, also update the infrastructure as well as other spaces.

