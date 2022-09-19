The Global Open System MRI Market is expected to grow by $ 342.26 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Open System MRI Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319969/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the open system MRI market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with a growing geriatric population, expanding clinical applications of open system MRI, and technological advances in the MRI’s strength.

The open system MRI market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The open system MRI market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Low field scanner

• Medium field scanner

• High field scanner



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the software advancement in MRI technology as one of the prime reasons driving the open system MRI market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging potential market in Asia and focus on the development of helium-free open system MRI will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the open system MRI market covers the following areas:

• Open system MRI market sizing

• Open system MRI market forecast

• Open system MRI market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading open system MRI market vendors that include Alltech Inc., ASG Superconductors Spa, Aspect Imaging Ltd., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Barco NV, Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FONAR Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medonica Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Shanghai Electric Group, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Sotera Health Co., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the open system MRI market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



