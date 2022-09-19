The Global LTE IoT Market is expected to grow by $ 12085.2 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.09% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LTE IoT Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319968/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the LTE IoT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in industrial automation, increased number of connected devices, and growing use of NB-IoT in manufacturing sector.

The LTE IoT market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The LTE IoT market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• NB-IoT

• LTE-M



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of LTE IoT in healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the LTE IoT market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and investments in IoT startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on LTE IoT market covers the following areas:

• LTE IoT market sizing

• LTE IoT market forecast

• LTE IoT market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading LTE IoT market vendors that include Accent Advanced Systems SLU, Actility SA, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Link Labs Inc., MediaTek Inc., NetNumber Inc., Orange SA, PureSoftware Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Sequans Communications SA, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, Telstra Corp. Ltd., TELUS Corp., Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the LTE IoT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________