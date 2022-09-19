Keiretsu Forum Announces First In-Person South-East Investor Capital Expo

More than 250 angel investors to showcase 12 innovative growth stage companies, premier keynotes, and an educational track.

Open to all accredited investors.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 250 accredited angel investors will attend in-person and virtually the first South East Investor Capital Expo hosted by Keiretsu Forum and Mercer University. This unique event will take place on November 16 and 17, 2022. It is open to Keiretsu Forum investor members as well as non-members who are accredited angel investors and sponsors.

Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents. Members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. In fact, Keiretsu Forum is the most active angel group across the U.S., as reported by the Angel Resource Institute’s most recent 2021 HALO Report. Additionally, last year marked the most capital ever invested in Seed and Series A deals, representing a 29% year-over-year increase.

The Keiretsu Forum Atlanta Chapter is a mere 7 years old yet on a tremendous growth trajectory. As noted in the HALO Report, the South-East is the second largest in total company funding, growing steadily yearly. And California, the current largest, continues to see a decline in the percentage of companies funded in the state as the South East grows.

Investor Capital Expo will showcase 12 US-based growth-stage companies seeking funding. In addition to presenting companies, Pat Gouhin, CEO of the Angel Capital Association will lead a strong lineup of premier panels and an educational track diving into the hottest trends in angel investing heading into 2023.



"The Investor Capital Expo brings together the absolute cream of the crop, growth-stage companies each year. Keiretsu Forum takes a disciplined and comprehensive approach to deal screening and due diligence for investors. The process allows companies to access a large group of sophisticated investors, while allowing Keiretsu members to access high-quality deals," says Howard Lubert, Area President Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East.

Accredited investors interested in registering for a full conference pass at www.investorcapitalexpo.com can access all the sessions and attend deep-dive breakout sessions with each presenting company.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date it has invested over $900 million in 2000+ companies.

