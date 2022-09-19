Industrial Air Compressor Market Size Will Reach the Landmark of USD 43.75 Billion by 2030 as Stated by Strategic Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Air Compressor Market's value was USD 32.42 Billion in 2021 & will reach USD 43.75 Billion by 2030 with a 3.9% CAGR. An industrial-air compressor is referred to as a machine that transforms power into stored potential energy in the form of pressurized air using either an electric motor or diesel or gasoline-powered engine. Some pivotal factors expediting the market growth significantly are rise in the number of oil & gas, petrochemical, transportation, agricultural, and automotive industries worldwide, along with an increase in government funding for the technological advancements of the industrial compressors.







Indus trial Air Compressor Market O verview:

The Positive Displacement segment led the market growth with a 66.13% share for the Product Type sector.

The (51 to 250) kW segment of the Output Power section dominated with 48.15% of the market share.

The Air-cooled segment of the Coolant section dominated with a share of over 57.12%.

The Chemical and Petrochemical segment held the lion's share of 41.22% for the End-user section.

In the Regional segment, Asia-Pacific comprehensively led the market with a 45.55% market share.





Factors E xpediting the In dustrial Air Compressor Market G rowth :

The demand for industrial air compressors is growing rapidly due to the advent of a huge number of chemical and petrochemical, agricultural, automotive, and transportation industries worldwide, thereby augmenting the market growth rate. Air-compressors have a plethora of applications in these industries. Ventilating silos and Spraying crops in agricultural facilities, pneumatic machinery in manufacturing processes, and laundry pressers in dry cleaners are just a few of the uses for industrial air compressors. They are also helpful for several applications in the oil and gas and food and beverage sectors, like packaging large bottles, fermentation of wine or beer, crude oil processing, etc. SMR's research studies have elucidated that almost 80% of the F&B industries worldwide use Rotatory-screw air compressors for packaging purposes. The USDA, or the (U.S. Department of Agriculture), reported that in 2021, the agricultural industry contributed around 1.035 trillion USD to the American GDP, which constituted around 5% of the total GDP share.





Apart from growth in the number of industries, governments worldwide are investing a hefty sum of money in improvising the technological aspects of industrial air compressors, which, in turn, is facilitating the overall rate of market growth.





Industrial Air Compressor Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The Worldwide industrial Air Compressor Market has been bifurcated adequately based on Product Type, Output Power, Coolant, End-User, & Geography.

By Product-Type

Positive Displacement Rotary Scroll Screw Others Reciprocating

Dynamic Displacement Axial Centrifugal







By Output-power

Above 500 kW

(51 to 250) kW

Upto 50 kW

By Coolant

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

By End-User

Food, & Beverages

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Automotive

HVAC

Construction

Others





For Geography

North America

Mexico

Canada

U.S.

Rest North-America

Asia-Pacific

Japan

New Zealand

Australia

India

South Korea

China

Rest of-APAC





Europe Continent

Finland

Norway

U.K.

Russia

Germany

France

Sweden

Poland

Italy

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arab

Brazil

Kuwait

Argentina

Qatar

South Africa

UAE

Rest LAMEA





The Positive Displacement segment led the market growth with a 66.13% share for the Product Type sector. Automotive & Transportation, Construction, packaging, metals and mining, food and beverage, as well as other industries, frequently use positive displacement air compressors. Positive displacement air compressor demand is expected to increase as a result of the rise in investments in these sectors, thereby expediting the market growth. SMR's research has figured out that the most commonly used Positive Displacement Compressor is the Reciprocating-Piston compressor, which is used by almost 70% of the industries worldwide.

The (51 to 250) kW segment of the Output Power section dominated with 48.15% of the market share. This particular range of power has been found as the ideal operating range for air compressors as this generates a perfect pressure range of (0.3 to 20) bars to operate. Air Compressors operating in this range are used widely in transportation, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries all over the world.

The Air-cooled segment of the Coolant section dominated with a share of over 57.12%. The Air-cooled compressor inculcates several applications like power generation and the production of PET bottles. The majority of modern compressors are air-cooled, thereby using forced ventilation to cool the fluid using blowers, heat exchangers, and other devices. SMR's research revealed that in every industry worldwide, nearly 10% of all the industrial electricity supplies are consumed by the Air-cooled compressors itself, which means that each (100 to 110) hp air-cooled compressor consumes about 280k BTU/hr on full load.

The Chemical and Petrochemical segment held the lion's share of 41.22% for the End-user section. With the increasing demand for chemical and petrochemical goods coming from emerging economies, the chemicals and petrochemicals category is anticipated to be the biggest user of industrial air compressors throughout the forecast period. Research data revealed that nearly 60% of all the applications of air compressors worldwide are performed in the chemical and petrochemical industries itself.

In the Regional segment, Asia-Pacific comprehensively led the market with a 45.55% market share. The rising investments in LNG, chemical, and mining projects are fuelling the expansion of the Asia Pacific air-compressor market as well as the expansion of the manufacturing sectors in countries like India and China. Statista has reported that last year, the manufacturing industries in China contributed around USD 4.1 trillion to the Chinese GDP, thereby accounting for almost 6.22% of the total GDP share of the country.





Players operating in Industrial Air Compressor Market:

G.E. Oil & Gas

Elliott Group

General Electric

Hitachi

Howden Group

BelAire Compressors

Atlas Copco AB

Doosan Infracore

Cook Compression

Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Boge Kompressoren

Mitsubishi

Kirloskar Pneumatics

Sulzer AG





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR CAGR of 3.9% 2030 Value Projection $43.75 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 $32.42 billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Elliott Group Ltd,GE Oil & Gas, Hitachi Ltd,Howden Group Ltd,Atlas Copco AB,BelAire Compressors, Cook Compression Leading Segment Based on technology type positive displacement air compressors Leading Region Asia Pacific





Recent Developments

On August 25th, 2022, Elliot Group successfully launched its Gemini-Industrial Air-Compressor performance monitoring system to detect the efficacy range of its industrial-air compressors. The company announced that this next-generation compressor controlled, monitoring, & analysis system should result in optimum compressor operation with higher plant reliability and efficiency. It would also lead to better operational control, better machine diagnostics, and more functional review capabilities.





On June 28th, 2022, Doosan Portable Power introduced its HP1600/VHP1400 portable industrial-air compressor as a solution for heavy-duty abrasive blasting activities. The company announced that this product would enable better maintenance, more adaptable performance, and more comfortable transportation. In comparison to its predecessor (previously used air compressor), the HP1600/VHP1400 is shorter by 5 feet. Two of these machines can fit on numerous travelling axle trailers because of their shorter length. Additionally, loading and unloading the trailer is made simpler by the large fork pockets located on either side of the axles.





On May 25th, 2022, Mitsubishi invested a whooping sum of USD 113 million for setting up its Electric HVAC systems in its manufacturing industries located in Turkey. The company announced that through this highly advanced HVAC system, around 1,200,000 units of power would be generated, which would increase the need for installation of several industrial-air compressors with a range of around (100 to 110) hp. This, in turn, will expedite the organization's revenue growth in the Power sector.





Related Reports

Electric Motor Market

The report on the Electric Motor Market framed by SMR outlines its variety of crucial insights such as challenges, restraining factors, opportunities, etc. The Electric Motor Market value was nearly USD 121.81 Billion in 2021 and will mark upto USD 209.69 Billion by 2030 with a 6.23% CAGR. Increased demand in the HVAC industry, rising usage of automobiles, and other factors are promoting its expansion. Allied Motion Inc., ABB Group, Ametek, Inc., Franklin Electric, Dunmore Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., and other major firms have established their presence in this industry.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

SMR's Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report deciphers a pellucid concept regarding its drivers, hurdles, opportunities, growth factors, etc. The Automotive Wiring Harness Market's worth was around USD 49.04 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 74.46 Billion by the year 2030, with a 4.75% CAGR. The increased demand for the Evs, electronic devices, the increase in instances of embedded wiring harness in automobiles, etc. are the factors boosting its expansion. Yazaki Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura Ltd, Lear Corp., and other market participants are active in this area.

Heat Exchanger Market

The Heat Exchanger Market Report publicized by SMR experts inculcates a clear idea of its opportunities, challenges, driving facts, etc. The Heat Exchanger Market's worth in the year 2021 was USD 16.33 Billion & will reach almost USD 25.93 Billion in 2030, with a 5.31% CAGR. Rapid industrialization, the introduction of new nuclear power plant projects, etc., are key elements accelerating its expansion. The major market participants currently active are Kelvion Holding, Alfa Laval, Hisaka Works, Danfoss, Mersen, etc.

