The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is expected to grow by $ 318.38 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Pigments Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319965/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the cosmetic pigments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing income and changing lifestyles, the rising popularity of multifunctional beauty and personal care (BPC) cosmetics, and increasing social media influencers for beauty and cosmetics products.

The cosmetic pigments market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The cosmetic pigments market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Facial makeup

• Eye makeup

• Lip products

• Nail products

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing consolidation in the global cosmetic ingredients market as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic pigments market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing threat of toxic ingredients found in counterfeit cosmetics and the growing popularity of anti-pollution and anti-aging skincare products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the cosmetic pigments market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic pigments market sizing

• Cosmetic pigments market forecast

• Cosmetic pigments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic pigments market vendors that include Carl Schlenk AG, Clariant International Ltd., Couleurs de Plantes, ECKART GmbH, Elemental SRL, Geotech International B.V., Kobo Products Inc., Koel Colours Pvt Ltd., LANXESS AG, LI PIGMENTS, Merck KGaA, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., RPM International Inc., Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Shanghai Orcheer Pigment Technology Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Venator Materials Plc, Yipin USA INC., and DIC Corp. Also, the cosmetic pigments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________