Agricultural Tires Market to Reach Value of $14,215.9 Million by 2030 | Around 94 million Units of Agricultural Tires to Be sold by 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agriculture industry has been at a disadvantage when it comes to tire availability and usage. However, this is starting to change as there is growing demand for agricultural tires market across the globe. One of the reasons for this increase in demand is the increasing popularity of off-road vehicles, which have become more prevalent in recent years. These vehicles are used for activities like farming and ranching, among others, and need tires that can handle all types of terrain.

Asia Pacific is the biggest agricultural tires market. Wherein, China, and India are dominating the regional market. Together, these three countries account for more than two-thirds of regional demand for agricultural tires. In China, for example, stringent environmental regulations are driving demand for these tires. Many farmers there are Switching to Green Agriculture Practices (SGP) which require the use of less water and fertilizer, leading to increased demand for agricultural tires to help them stay on the ground.

There is also growing interest in green transportation technologies, which is contributing to demand for agricultural tires. Off-roaders want tires that they can use without worrying about the environment, while drivers who care about the environment want tires that are sustainable and have low emissions.

As the demand for agricultural tires market continues to grow, companies will continue to develop new products that meet these needs. This will make it easier for users to find the right tire for their needs, whether they’re off-roaders looking for a high-performance option or environmentalists who want environmentally friendly options.

Astute Analytica’s Study Suggest Around 94 million Units of Agricultural Tires to Be sold by 2030

As agricultural machines and equipment keep getting more and more advanced, the need for new tires to keep them running smoothly is on the rise. In fact, by 2030, there will be more than 94 million agricultural tires sold.

Agricultural machinery is one of the main drivers of sales growth in the agricultural tires market. Not only do these machines require more frequent tire replacements, but they also generate a lot of dust and other residues that can damage tires. To help address this problem, many manufacturers are investing in Automatic Tire Sorting (ATS), which is a machine that can identify and isolate damaged or defective tires from those that are still usable. ATS technology is becoming increasingly widespread, and it is expected to play a significant role in increasing tire sales over the next few years.

The top reasons for this growth are the increasing population, rising incomes, open markets, and increased food production. Additionally, economic conditions around the world are improving which is helping to drive demand for agricultural machinery and equipment. For instance, rising commodity prices are contributing to increased demand for tractors and other farm equipment, which, in turn, giving impetus to the agricultural tires market.

Despite these positive factors, some challenges will continue to affect the market growth. These include climate change and volatility in international markets. In terms of market share, China is expected to play a major role in future growth. Other countries with strong growth rates include Brazil, India US, Mexico, Argentina, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Top 4 Players Generates over 44% Revenue of Global Agricultural Tires Market

As the global agricultural tires market grows, manufacturers are gearing up to meet this demand. Some of the biggest players in this space include Goodyear, Yokohama, Continental AG, Hankook, Giti, Toyo, Sumitomo, and Michelin Tyres Plc. These companies are increasingly competing against one another for a share of this lucrative market. As of 2021, top 4 players are responsible for generating over 44% market revenue across the globe.

Bridgestone is one of the leading producers of agricultural tires in the world. It has a wide range of products available, including radial and bias tires. Bridgestone also has a strong distribution network, which allows it to sell its products to a wide range of customers.

Michelin is another leading manufacturer in the global agricultural tires market. The tire company has a long history of producing quality agricultural tires, which makes them a reliable choice for those who rely on tires to transport crops and livestock. Michelin's agricultural tire lineup includes both passenger and light truck tires, as well as a range of sizes to fit almost any agricultural vehicle.

As per Astute Analytica, Michelin is able to gain higher share of the global agricultural tires market because it pays a significant attention to detail in their agricultural tire line, which is evident in the construction materials used in each tire. For this, it uses a variety of rubber compounds and other processing techniques to create a tough tire that can withstand high impact and wear. The company succeed is gaining attentions of consumers because it uses special puncture resistant tread patterns in their agricultural tires that safeguard against damage caused by objects such as wire brushing or thorns.

Michelin's agricultural tires are popular for a reason - they perform well in all types of weather and terrain.

The top four companies in the agricultural tires market are dominant players in this market, which gives them significant advantages over their competitors. These companies have been able to achieve this dominance by developing new products and by investing in research and development.

The competition among these companies is intense, but it has helped them to develop innovative products that are customer specific.

Global Agricultural Tires Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 9,321.2 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 14,215.9 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5% Historic Data 2017-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Companies Profiled Alliance Tire Company Ltd. , Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT ltd., China National Rubber Tire Co. , Coker Tires, Continental AG, Duratread , Michelin Group , Mitas, Nokian Tyres plc, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Salsons Impex Pvt. Ltd., Specialty Tires of America, Inc. , Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. , Titan International, Inc., Trelleborg AB, Goodyear India Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber., Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd., Hankook Tire & Technology, Giti Tire, Toyo Tire Corporation, Other Prominent Players Segments Covered By Tire Type, By Application, By End-Users (Distribution Channel), By Rim Size, By Region/Country

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

