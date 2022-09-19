FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has been named to Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For list for the fifth consecutive year.



The rankings are based on employee satisfaction surveys, focusing on culture, career development, client engagement, firm leadership, and compensation and benefits.

Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For recognition follows other workplace honors for the firm in 2022. Recognitions from Forbes magazine include being named the #1 Professional Services firm on America’s Best Midsize Employers list, one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the seventh consecutive year, one of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates, one of America’s Best Employers for Women and one of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

Also in 2022, Great Place To Work® certified FTI Consulting as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. and UK for the third consecutive year.

Read more about FTI Consulting’s recognition as a Best Firm to Work For here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com