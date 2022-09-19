The Worldwide Packaging Design Services Industry is Expected to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Design Services Market By Material, By End User, By Design Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaging design services market was valued at $21,918.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $31,938.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Packaging design involves a process of connecting different components. It provides connection of typography, regulatory information, materials, imagery, colors, form, and structure with the ancillary design elements. This makes product suitable for marketing purpose.

Advertising and product development are some of the key factors that drive the packaging design services market. Advertisement and product development lets the companies to innovate their product. In addition, it lets the companies to offer variety of packaging styles, color combinations, and material pattern.



Advertising products provide useful information about the product. In addition, it helps in providing useful information. Customers are drawn to packaging that provides them simple access to product facts. For instance, more than 70% of purchasing choices are made in-store based on packaging and information provided. Moreover, the protection of the interior goods is another element that drives the growth of the market.

A product travels hundreds of thousands of miles before reaching clients. It gets delivered through the roadways, railways, rivers, or aircraft. Distinct modes of transportation necessitate different packaging and protection of the goods within the packaging industry, which demand for durable packaging solutions. Hence, this drives the use of durable packaging design for shipping applications.



However, innovation in packaging materials, change in packaging processes, and new packaging machineries required are the factors that limit the growth of the market. Customers' demand for eco-friendly packaging, as well as the upgraded or innovative packaging machines has grown.

This is impeding the growth of small-scale industries that are unable to absorb the costs of upgrading or using new materials. This is due to newer investments in materials and machines. The best chance for growth in packaging design services is in the E-commerce industry. Hence, various small-scale companies find it difficult to afford newer machines and wastage of older materials.



On the contrary, ecommerce industry has grown at a rapid pace with years. It is effective in reaching clients at every nook and cranny of the globe. Hence, it is necessitating the use of specialized packaging to keep the product safe inside the package till it reaches the customer. In addition, various e-commerce companies have expanded their same-day delivery options for clients in various regions.

For instance, Amazon introduced its same-day goods delivery feature for additional regions in the U.S. in August 2021. Furthermore, many developing countries, such as India and China have gained access to the feature of same-day product delivery. Thus, this is providing more convenience to the customers, which in turn, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the packaging design services market.



The packaging design services market is segmented on the basis of type, material, design type and region. By type, the market is divided into food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, electronics, and others. By material, the market is fragmented into paper, polymer, glass, metals, and others. By design type, the market is divided into packaging and label.



Region wise, the global packaging design services market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global packaging design services market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.



Competition Analysis

The major players profiled in the packaging design services market include Arhue, DEI Creative, Forever Sincretix, La Visual Inc., Legnd, Murmur creative, Pulp+Wire, Ruckus Marketing, Tank design and The Netmen Corp. Major companies in the market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the packaging design services market.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the packaging design services market forecast from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing packaging design services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the packaging design services market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global packaging design services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

