MS Polymer Adhesives Market worth $7.5 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS Polymer Adhesives Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the same period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing demand for MS polymer in manufacturing adhesives and sealants and environmental regulations in North America and Europe are the key driving factors for the market.

List of Key Players in MS Polymer Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG (Germany),

Sika AG (Switzerland),

Arkema (Bostik) (France),

3M Company (US),

H.B. Fuller (US),

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany),

Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Hermann Otto GmbH (Germany),

Mapei S.p.A (Italy), and

Soudal Group (Belgium).

MS Polymer Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Unavailability of new polymeric materials



Unavailability of new polymeric materials Restraints: Lack of acceptance from end users



Lack of acceptance from end users Opportunities: Non-hazardous, green, and sustainable adhesives & sealants



Non-hazardous, green, and sustainable adhesives & sealants Challenges: Limited market opportunities in developed countries



The automotive & transportation end use segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

In the automotive & transportation industry, MS polymer adhesives are used in cars, commercial vehicles (bus, rail, and truck), and airplanes. This segment continuously demands more advanced and improved bonding. MS polymer adhesives offer excellent adhesion, superior durability, chemical & temperature resistance, and low shrinkage. They are preferred in interior and exterior applications such as bonding glass fibers, metals, plastics, and composite substrates in the aircraft manufacturing industry, commercial & specialty vehicles (agricultural, construction, military, and armor), and OEMs.

Europe is the second-largest MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is heavily regulated, with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) closely monitoring and issuing guidelines to ensure high levels of environmental and human health protection from the risks posed by chemicals. The increased sales in Europe have been triggered by environmental regulations, such as controls on emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and the need for alternative, better-performing adhesives. The economic slowdown has affected most of the industries in Europe. The demand for MS polymer adhesives is estimated to increase slowly with ongoing recovery initiatives and safety regulations in the region.

