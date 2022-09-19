The Global Dried Grapes Market is expected to grow by $ 379.35 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dried Grapes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319962/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the dried grapes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of organized retail sector, health benefits of dried grapes, and increasing prominence of private-label brands.

The dried grapes market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The dried grapes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Raisins

• Sultanas

• Currants



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the dried grapes market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in food and beverage industry and growing number of people undertaking outdoor activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dried grapes market covers the following areas:

• Dried grapes market sizing

• Dried grapes market forecast

• Dried grapes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dried grapes market vendors that include Aarav Agro Industries, Aditya Corp., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Gauri Farm, HBS Foods Ltd., Lakshmi Narasimha Agencies, Mariana Co., National Raisin Co., Newmans Own Inc., River Ranch Sales Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry., Sun Maid Growers of California, SUN VALLEY RAISINS, Sunbeam Foods, Tabletop Grapes, Traina Dried Fruit Inc., TRV Cashews, UAB Arimex, and Vishaka Raisins VeravalOnline Pvt. Ltd. Also, the dried grapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

