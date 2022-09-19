The Global Smart Pneumatics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Pneumatics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319961/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart pneumatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of smart pneumatics in food and beverage industry, emerging applications of smart pneumatics in biomedical industry, and increasing momentum of automation in industrial facilities.

The smart pneumatics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The smart pneumatics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Semiconductor

• Food and beverage

• Water and wastewater

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the smart pneumatics market growth during the next few years. Also, use of smart pneumatic for position control and technological advances in smart pneumatics in robotic industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart pneumatics market covers the following areas:

• Smart pneumatics market sizing

• Smart pneumatics market forecast

• Smart pneumatics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart pneumatics market vendors that include Advanced Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd., BASSO Industry Corp., Bimba Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Chicago Pneumatic, Cypress EnviroSystems, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MESTO Spritzenfabrik Ernst Stockburger GmbH, Metrolog Controles de Medicao Ltda, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Ningbo Smart Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotex Automation Ltd., Rotork Plc, and Thomson Industries Inc. Also, the smart pneumatics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

