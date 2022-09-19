The Global Progesterone Market is expected to grow by $ 1.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Progesterone Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319959/?utm_source=GNW

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the progesterone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancement in field of drug delivery, and robust drug pipeline.

The progesterone market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The progesterone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Synthetic progesterone

• Natural progesterone



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in research and development of progesterone drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the progesterone market growth during the next few years. Also, rising disposable income and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the progesterone market covers the following areas:

• Progesterone market sizing

• Progesterone market forecast

• Progesterone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading progesterone market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Aquatic Group, Bionpharma Inc., Blubell Pharma Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Caesar and Loretz GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fagron NV, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kiama Lifesciences, Lupin Ltd., Organon and Co., PROCAPS S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC. Also, the progesterone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

