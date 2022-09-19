Global Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2022: Elevating Number of Preterm Births Boosting Demand

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical nutrition market size reached US$ 44.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 65.73 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.65% during 2021-2027.



Clinical nutrition refers to a specialized field of nutrition science that focuses on disease management by adopting medical nutrition therapies. It also includes the diagnosis and prevention of nutritional and metabolic conditions associated with chronic disorders that occur due to the lack of essential nutrients.

Some of the commonly available types of clinical nutrition include infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Clinical nutrition offers numerous benefits in reducing the consequences of malnutrition, enhancing the response to disease treatment, boosting immunity levels, enhancing ingestion abilities, etc.



Clinical Nutrition Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of metabolic disorders that increase the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, etc., is primarily driving the global clinical nutrition market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic gastrointestinal ailments, is also propelling the demand for clinical nutrition in the home healthcare model.

Besides this, elevating number of preterm births coupled with the inflating need for clinical nutrition in the pediatric medicine segment is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, continuous upgradation of healthcare infrastructures and the introduction of government awareness programs regarding the easy accessibility to clinical nutrition procedures for disease management are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting alternatives, including clinical nutrition, has significantly increased to prevent the risk of coronavirus infection. The infection results in severe lack of appetite, anosmia dysgeusia, diarrhea, etc., which can lead to disease-related malnutrition. Clinical nutrition aid in treating acute malnutrition and protein deficiency along with improving immune defenses in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, significant innovations in clinical nutrition solutions, including lipid emulsions optimization, and the introduction of oral clinical nutrition formula in liquid form, are expected to drive the global clinical nutrition market over the forecasted period.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical nutrition market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, route of administration, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Infant Nutrition

Parental Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Clinical Nutrition Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2k04dp

