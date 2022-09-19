The Global Construction Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 3.65 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Adhesives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319958/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the construction adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased government spending on infrastructure, increasing demand for tiles and wallpapers for residential applications, and increase in construction of green buildings.

The construction adhesives market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The construction adhesives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in adoption of eco-friendly adhesives as one of the prime reasons driving the construction adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, continuous development of new products and increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the construction adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Construction adhesives market sizing

• Construction adhesives market forecast

• Construction adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., ARDEX GmbH, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corp., Custom Building Products, DAP Global Inc., Dribond Construction Chemicals, DURA PRO, FLEXTILE LTD., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., JMH International Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, Mapei SpA, Saint Gobain Weber, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Terraco Holdings Ltd. Also, the construction adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

