Outlook on the End Stage Renal Disease Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Medtronic, Baxter International and Cantel Medical Among Others

The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 261.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.

Increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure, rapid increase in the volume of hospitals & urgent care centers, and growing hospital admission rates are among the few factors propelling the market growth. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increasing kidney failure rates among patients. According to the CDC, it is estimated that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of the world population) are affected.

As a result, increasing the demand for dialysis or kidney transplant. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and people suffering from ESRD are at a higher risk of contracting this virus, as they have to visit the hospitals often for dialysis. Center-based hemodialysis is the main renal replacement medium in most countries, with almost 90% of the ESRD population opting for it. Hemodialysis patients have to stay in hospitals for 4 hours minimum, 3 times a week, and come in frequent contact with the medical staff and other patients.

All these factors increase their risk of infection. Technological advancements in the treatment of renal failure are another factor expediting the market growth for ESRD. For instance, the innovation of Wearable Artificial Kidney (WAK) technologies, a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live a healthier life as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows ESRD or CKD patients to a less strict diet, and results in lower fluid weight gain in addition to lowered stress on the heart.

Thus, technical advancements in WAK have the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, which thereby improves an ESRD patient's quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016.



End Stage Renal Disease Market Report Highlights

The dialysis segment dominated the global ESRD market in 2021 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience.

this segment is further sub-segmented into peritoneal, hemodialysis, and wearable artificial kidney.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2021 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

This growth can be attributed to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD, and the greater incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the continent.

