Arbe’s Lynx Surround Imaging Radar Wins AutoSens Brussels Award for Hardware Development of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announces that its latest product, Lynx Surround Imaging Radar, won the AutoSens Brussels Silver Award 2022 for Hardware Development of the Year.



The AutoSens Brussels Award 2022 celebrates the “best and the brightest working at the cutting-edge of innovation in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology.” Arbe won the silver award out of a strong list of applicants with ground-breaking products on the market today.

Arbe’s Lynx Surround Imaging Radar is the only long-range, high resolution, 360° sensing solution with 12*24 RF channels that outperforms the current industry 3x4 corner radars, and the most advanced 12x16 front radars, making it an industry-first surround radar able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion. Lynx Surround Imaging Radar was designed to complement Arbe’s Phoenix Perception Radar, to work together to deliver unified perception and interference avoidance. Lynx can also be used as a front radar for ADAS.

Since difficult weather and lighting conditions can limit cameras and lidar, Lynx resolves a sensor gap for surround installations since it operates in all these conditions. Lynx is a reliable and affordable sensor that provides both redundancy and the data diversity that is critical for both automotive-grade safety and for rolling out autonomous functionality.

“We are excited that our newest product, launched just months ago, has been recognized and honored by AutoSens,” says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer of Arbe. “Arbe’s Lynx Surround Imaging Radar is raising the standards of 360-degree sensing, providing advanced safety and ultra-high resolution around the entire vehicle so that no threat is left undetected.”

For more information about Lynx Surround Imaging Radar visit: https://arberobotics.com/surround-imaging-radar/

About AutoSens

Built on the vision of senior technical experts at automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and delivered by experts with a passion for engineering, AutoSens is the world’s leading technical community for ADAS and autonomous vehicle perception technology. AutoSens delivers best-in-class events, training, information, and analysis to connect engineers and scientists from across the globe to accelerate technology development and commercial deployment of automotive safety systems. For more information, visit auto-sens.com.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit arberobotics.com.

