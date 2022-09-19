Leading Telecoms Industry Analysts Highlight Amdocs’ Global Leadership in Key Domains

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been named a global leader in multiple domains by highly-regarded analyst firms.



LEADERSHIP IN MONETIZATION AND REVENUE MANAGEMENT

Analysys Mason recognized Amdocs as the global leader in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 15th consecutive year, as well as ranking it first in global monetization platforms overall and in professional services.

recognized Amdocs as in the overall monetization platforms product-related market for the 15th consecutive year, as well as ranking it first in global monetization platforms overall and in professional services. GlobalData ranked Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management.

ranked Amdocs as a global leader in revenue management. Gartner ® acknowledged Amdocs as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for subscription and recurring billing management solutions.



acknowledged Amdocs as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for subscription and recurring billing management solutions. Omdia ranked Amdocs first for market share in BSS software and services.

A PIONEER IN AI, CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND TELCO/IT SERVICES

Omdia ranked Amdocs as the global leader for telco IT software and services, with a market share of 13 per cent.

ranked Amdocs as for telco IT software and services, with a market share of 13 per cent. Gartner® recognized Amdocs as a Representative Vendor in its Market Guide for customer management and experience solutions, AI in CSP customer and business operations and AI offerings in CSP network operations.

A GLOBAL LEADER IN SERVICE DESIGN AND ORCHESTRATION

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the fifth year in a row, with an estimated market share of 12 per cent.

ranked Amdocs as in service design and orchestration product revenue for the fifth year in a row, with an estimated market share of 12 per cent. Gartner® recognized Amdocs in its Market Guide for CSP service design and orchestration solutions.

“We’re delighted to receive this level of recognition from respected, independent industry analysts,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “Our offering covers the full spectrum of communications services providers’ needs – from connectivity to customer experience – and to see our global leadership acknowledged in so many different areas is a testament to our ongoing innovation and the hard work, skill and dedication of our 31,000 employees around the world. We look forward to maintaining and building on these successes as we look to 2023 and beyond.”

Amdocs will be showcasing its ongoing innovation at the upcoming industry events:

Digital Transformation World, Copenhagen, September 20-22

MWC Las Vegas, September 28-30

GITEX GLOBAL 2022, Dubai, October 10-14



