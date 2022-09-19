Enphase Energy and Gaslicht.com Expand IQ Microinverter Deployments in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Gaslicht.com, a Netherlands-based leading energy platform and part of the Bencom Group, is seeing an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by the Enphase® IQ7™ family of microinverters. Gaslicht.com’s energy platform is growing rapidly with year-over-year growth of more than 20 percent.



Gaslicht.com’s website receives more than five million unique visitors a year. The company has seen growing consumer interest in Enphase IQ® Microinverters in the Netherlands as rising energy costs motivate residential customers to increasingly make the switch to reliable, efficient, and safer solar solutions. Over the past year, approximately 75 percent of Gaslicht.com’s customers have chosen Enphase microinverters for their solar systems. The company leverages its independent and objective comparison for energy suppliers and residential solar systems to enable homeowners to make better and easier energy choices. Gaslicht.com aims to inform consumers, institutions, and companies about the services and rates of Dutch energy suppliers and increase homeowner awareness of the benefits of clean energy.

“Homeowners across the Netherlands are increasingly interested in exploring the ways in which they can gain energy security and independence by generating their own green energy,” said Ben Woldring, CEO at Bencom Group. “We see a growing demand for Enphase Energy’s intelligent solar microinverter products by our customers in the Netherlands due to their proven track record of yielding a lifetime of maximum solar energy production and therefore, energy savings, for homeowners.”

IQ7, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. Enphase’s microinverters are designed to be long-lasting energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty in the Netherlands.

The Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects Enphase-based solar systems to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“At Enphase, we are committed to developing best-in-class solar technologies that unlock more sustainable living for homeowners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The growth in deployments of our solar microinverters that we are witnessing with Gaslicht.com is a testament to our products’ superior performance, durability, and safety. We are impressed by Gaslicht.com’s innovative approach to reach consumers by using a mass market digital platform while still delivering a personal and tailored experience for its customers."

For more information on Enphase Energy in the Netherlands, please visit the website . For more information about Gaslicht.com, please visit the company’s website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, IQ Gateway, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products; and market demand for residential solar energy systems in the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

