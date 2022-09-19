Vituity to Provide Emergency Services at Sparrow Health System's New Freestanding Emergency Department in Okemos

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vituity, a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, announced today they are providing emergency medicine services at Sparrow Health System's new FSED in Okemos, Michigan. Beginning Sept. 13, a Vituity team of locally based clinicians began staffing and managing a freestanding emergency department to augment the hospital's acute care services.

The new service contract expands Vituity's relationship of jointly caring for Sparrow patients. Today, Vituity works in six Sparrow facilities, providing emergency and hospital medicine and tele-infectious disease services that benefit communities throughout Michigan.

"We're excited to partner once again with Vituity and expand emergency care services throughout our Michigan communities," said Denny Martin, DO, E.W. Sparrow Hospital interim president. "Since we first engaged with Vituity in 2021, we've seen the many benefits of their approach to patient-centric care, most evidently in the greatly enhanced patient experience and improved workflows and quality metrics."

"Vituity is excited to expand our partnership with Sparrow Health System and deliver effective acute care services to the Okemos community," said Eric Mallet, M.D., Division Vice President at Vituity. "Our culture of provider collaboration and frontline leadership will benefit patients and their families."

For nearly 50 years, nationally renowned medical group Vituity has been developing best practices to ensure hospitals are able to care for patients effectively. As a democratic partnership owned equitably by its practicing physicians, Vituity's unique structure allows for an atmosphere of collaboration, transparency, and innovation.

To learn more about Vituity, please visit https://www.vituity.com/services or email solutions@vituity.com. For media interested in learning more, please email Drea.Garrison@vituity.com.

About Vituity

For 50 years, Vituity has been raising the standard of care and transforming how, when, and where care is delivered. As a physician-owned and -led multispecialty partnership, our 5,000 doctors and clinicians care for nearly 8 million patients annually across 450 practice locations and nine acute care specialties. Learn more at https://www.vituity.com.

About Sparrow Health System

Sparrow Health System is mid-Michigan's premier healthcare organization and includes hospitals in Lansing, Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia, and St. Johns, as well as Sparrow Specialty Hospital, Physicians Health Plan, Sparrow Care Network, Sparrow Medical Group, the Michigan Athletic Club, and AL!VE.

Sparrow is affiliated with Michigan Medicine through the Sparrow Children's Center and with Michigan State University's three human health colleges. Through these partnerships and the dedication of our 10,000 caregivers, Sparrow pursues a vision to be nationally recognized as a leader in quality and patient experience. For more information, visit Sparrow.org.

