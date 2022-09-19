EVmo Announces the Opening of a New Rental Facility Near LAX Airport

New location to support the growing rental fleet and broaden the company’s reach in the Los Angeles market

Ideal location near major transportation hubs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of rental vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced the opening of a new RideShare Rental facility in Manhattan Beach, CA, on the outskirts of the Los Angeles International Airport and close to the dispatch centers for two of the major ride-hailing companies. The new location, which was previously a rental car facility for a national chain, is now the largest of the company’s rental locations and can support the rental and maintenance needs of the company’s rapidly growing rental fleet. In addition, the new location offers drivers easy access to public transportation, expanded parking, and proximity to multiple major transportation hubs.

“We are excited to open this new facility as it represents another milestone in the company’s growth,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “In the past year, we have doubled our fleet of rental cars, expanded our geographic reach, and significantly improved our operating efficiency. This facility will help continue this growth but equally important is that it will enhance our customers’ experience and make it easy for them to ‘Rent, Drive, Earn™’.”

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo is a leading provider of technology-enabled rental vehicles to drivers in the rapidly growing rideshare and gig-delivery economies. By bridging the gap between people who want to drive for rideshare and gig-delivery companies but don’t have access to a suitable vehicle, EVmo empowers drivers of all economic backgrounds to run their own businesses in the gig economy. EVmo’s professionally managed and maintained fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles (and growing) in multiple cities, can be rented for flexible terms to meet customers’ needs. EVmo’s convenient and easy-to-use online and app booking platform makes it easy to Rent, Drive, Earn™.

The Company provides SEC filings, investor events, press, and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential, " "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

CONTACT:

EVmo, Inc.

Investor and media inquiries:

888-209-5643

investors@evmo.com