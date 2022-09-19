Omega 3 Market Size to Surpass USD 4.76 Billion with CAGR of 9.40% by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Outlook

MELBOURNE, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Omega 3 Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. Omega 3 Market analysis report assesses various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The Market study encompasses a Market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its Market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better deciding business strategies. Omega 3 Market report contains historic data, present Market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the omega 3 market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 4.76 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-omega-3-market

Market Analysis:-

Plants, nut oils, and fish such as tuna, salmon, and halibut, as well as other sea foods such as krill and algae, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids required for human health. These fatty acids are essential for brain function as well as human growth and development. Omega-3 fatty acid consumption lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

Deaths from cardiovascular disease have recently increased around the world, which tends to boost the omega-3 market. Cardiovascular disease has increased in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in supplements and naturally in foods like certain fish, nuts, and seeds, have long been touted for their health benefits, particularly for heart health. However, rising chronic diseases such as heart disease, arthritis, strokes, and cancer are expected to drive up demand for omega-3 fatty acids around the world.

Opportunity

The increasing application of omega 3 fatty acids in pet food and pharmaceuticals is boosting the market, as are increasing public initiatives associated with health and fitness, which further aid the market. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 is driving the demand for market players to innovate in order to remain competitive. On the other hand, the technology delivers odorous oils in a micro-emulsified formulation that is designed to increase surface absorption. The OmegaZero® Technology aids in the emulsification of odoriferous oil in the gut rather than forming a layer on the surface of the gastric juice, significantly reducing the oil's contact surface with air.

Some of the major players operating in the omega 3 market are:

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

ADM (US)

Farbest Brands (US)

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Adisseo (France)

BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain)

Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia)

Golden Omega (Chile)

Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China)

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China)

Polaris (US)

Pharma Marine AS (Norway)

Huatai Biopharm (China)

ALGISYS LLC (US)

Biosearch Life (Spain)

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-omega-3-market

Recent Development

Natures Crops International announced the release of industry-first functional gummy supplements containing Ahiflower oil in 2021. Ahiflower is a regeneratively grown vegan alternative to fish and flax oils, offering comprehensive omega nutrition and health benefits supported by human clinical trials and the most complete and balanced omegas.

the release of industry-first functional gummy supplements containing Ahiflower oil in 2021. Ahiflower is a regeneratively grown vegan alternative to fish and flax oils, offering comprehensive omega nutrition and health benefits supported by human clinical trials and the most complete and balanced omegas. Coromega, a Quadra Ingredients company , announced the launch of Coromega Pup Packets, their first Omega-3 liquid squeeze supplement for dogs, in 2021. Each Pup Packet contains thirty times the omega-3 content of a typical pet chew.

, announced the launch of Coromega Pup Packets, their first Omega-3 liquid squeeze supplement for dogs, in 2021. Each Pup Packet contains thirty times the omega-3 content of a typical pet chew. Nordic Naturals will enter the beauty category in 2021 with new skin health supplements. Nordic Beauty Omega-3 + Borage Oil, which combines highly concentrated EPA+DHA from fish oil and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) from borage seed oil to provide comprehensive support for healthy skin, is one of the misses.

Global Omega 3 Market Scope:

By Type (ALA, EPA, DHA), Source (Fish Oil and Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Bean Curd, Others),

By Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, Fish Feed)

Regional Analysis/Insights

The omega 3 market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the omega 3 market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the omega 3 market due to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, as well as the prevalence of improved medication and better health supplements. In contrast, Europe is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 due to the growing geriatric population, as well as rising usage in treating obesity.

Reasons to Get this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-market

Key Drivers: Omega 3 Market

Rising health awareness of consumption Omega 3s

The omega-3 fatty acids help to reduce the risk of abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmias, which can result in the patient's sudden death. It also aids in the reduction of triglyceride levels, the slowing of the growth rate of atherosclerotic plaque, and the reduction of blood pressure. Consumers are increasingly shifting to healthier alternatives while viewing preventive care as a necessary tool to assist them in leading a healthier lifestyle. As a result, Omega 3s are becoming more popular because they are a good source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals and can help with diseases like cancer, asthma, and depression.

Marketing strategies and endorsements to boost market growth

Some of the factors that influence consumers' purchasing decisions are brand name, nutritional value, and product safety. Awareness of the benefits of omega-3-based supplements through various forms of media, including electronic and print, is also likely to influence purchasing behaviour. Fish consumption is expected to rise further, particularly in developing countries. Fish oil is the primary source of Omega 3s.

Restraints

However, uneven fish capture and rising demand for fish from other application sources reduce their availability at a lower cost, limiting market growth. Increasing environmental, metal, and hazardous pollutants in fish are making them toxic for consumption, which is expected to limit the segment's growth. Furthermore, increased regulations on fishing activities to protect fish species are expected to have an impact on the industry's raw material supply.

This omega 3 market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the omega 3 market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Omega 3 Market

Global Omega 3 Market Overview

Global Omega 3 Market Competitions by Manufacturers

Global Omega 3 Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Omega 3 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Omega 3 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Omega 3 Market Analysis by Application

Global Omega 3 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Omega 3 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Omega 3 Market Forecast

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-omega-3-market

Browse Trending Reports:

Omega 3 Supplement Market By Source (Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Soya and Soya Products), Application (Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Pet & Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition), Type (ALA (Αlpha-Linolenic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)), Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Channel), End-User (Children, Adults, Geriatric) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-supplement-market

Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market , By Source (Plant-Derived, Marine-Derived), Product Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Pet Food and Feed) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-for-food-ingredients-market

Marine-Derived Omega 3 Market, By Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Internet Retailing, Grocery Retailers, Other Distribution Channels), Source (Algal Oil, Fish Oil and Krill Oil), Application (Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food and Feed, Infant Formula, Functional Foods and Beverages, Fish Feed, Dietary Supplements), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-marine-derived-omega-3-market

Omega 3 Beverages Market , By Source (Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Soya and Soya Products), Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-beverages-market

Omega 3 Ingredients for Infant Food Market , By Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Source (Marine Source, Plant Source), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Pet Food & Feed), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-ingredients-for-infant-food-market

Plant-Based Omega 3 Supplements Market , By Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Pet Food & Feed), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-based-omega-3-supplements-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-