OPSWAT Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Tomer Zuker as Chief Marketing Officer

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Tomer Zuker as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Zuker brings more than two decades of extensive strategic marketing experience and will drive the company’s global marketing and go-to-market strategy by helping OPSWAT scale its dynamic portfolio of products and presence in the global CIP market.

“I’m excited to join OPSWAT as the CMO, overseeing the growth of the company’s global marketing initiatives,” said Tomer Zuker, CMO at OPSWAT. “I look forward to accelerating the organization’s global marketing strategies while collaborating with cross-functional teams on growth opportunities and executing go-to-market plans to meet the growing demand for CIP cybersecurity solutions to better secure our way of life.”

Prior to joining OPSWAT, Zuker served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Nintex Kryon, a leading startup in the field of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Process Excellence. In addition to working at Nintex Kryon, he has also held executive leadership positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he oversaw Partner Marketing programs in EMEA, and served as a Business Group Lead at Microsoft and a Business Unit Lead at IBM Security. At OPSWAT, he will lead all aspects of the company's global marketing presence, including planning, development, and implementation of OPSWAT's marketing strategy.

“We are pleased to welcome Tomer Zuker to our executive leadership team to help accelerate our go-to-market strategies and scale global growth,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO at OPSWAT. “His expertise in sales and channel marketing will guide OPSWAT’s global marketing team to help the company achieve its aggressive market growth goals in 2022 and beyond while collaborating with our customers and partners to deliver innovative CIP solutions that solve their most complex cybersecurity challenges.” The executive leadership announcement follows a year of rapid growth and exciting innovations for OPSWAT including the announcement of its new global headquarters, the launch of the world’s first interactive mobile lab for critical organizations, and several industry accolades and recognition.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

