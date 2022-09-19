Array Technologies Launches Two New Utility-Scale Solar Tracker Systems to the U.S. Market: Providing Domestically Sourced Solutions that Meet Customer Demands

Array OmniTrack™ is the industry’s premier terrain-following solution, designed to reduce site preparation work, ease installation, increase project ROI and lower total project costs

Array STI H250, which will soon be offered in the U.S., provides a price competitive option ideally suited for sites with irregular boundaries, highly angled blocks, or fragmented project areas

Array’s broad portfolio of innovative new product offerings continues to meet the increasing demand of utility-scale solar energy installations, particularly as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has paved the way to deploy solar faster into the U.S. market



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, is launching its two newest product offerings, Array OmniTrack™ and Array STI H250, at RE+ (Booth #2004) in Anaheim, Calif. from September 19-22.

Building on the Company’s more than 30-year long history of advanced solar technology, the U.S. launch of Array OmniTrack and Array STI H250 product families expands Array’s existing line of DuraTrack® products. The three tracker product lines address varying customer requirements and the changing needs of the utility-scale solar industry and meet the IRA’s domestic sourcing content requirements. Array’s comprehensive product portfolio and track record of innovation provides customers with solutions that meet the requirements and priorities of their site. With these new product introductions, Array continues to deliver reliability, ease of installation, and extreme weather risk mitigation that provide optimal project returns to developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies.

“The addition of OmniTrack and STI H250 to our continuously evolving product portfolio will help our U.S. customers to better address the unique challenges of their sites. Having a broader offering for our customers helps bring more clean energy to the market faster, advancing the clean energy transition,” said Array CEO Kevin Hostetler. “Array’s global reach, combined with locally-focused sourcing solutions, enhances our ability to deliver the best utility-scale solar solutions to our customers around the world.”

Array OmniTrack, the newest tracking solution to the Array portfolio, is specially designed for customers developing project sites on uneven and challenging terrain. Array’s OmniTrack terrain-following solution mitigates challenges associated with projects on undulating terrain while reducing costs and schedules by enabling less complex site preparation and design. The Company has forecasted up to a 98% reduction in site grading work when utilizing OmniTrack.

Following Array’s acquisition of STI Norland in early 2022, the addition of the STI H250 further strengthens the Company’s global footprint, providing customers with a full suite of solar trackers products to meet every site and customer need. STI H250, which upholds Array’s stringent standards for reliability and durability, is designed for sites with irregular boundaries, highly angled blocks, or fragmented project areas. The tracker provides a favorable levelized cost of energy and is a competitive option with demonstrated success in Europe and South America.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

