Armored Things Recognized in Startup Boston’s Annual Community Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , a leading provider of AI software for smart space planning has been honored as Most Likely to Be Boston’s Next Unicorn in Startup Boston’s second annual Community Awards. The award celebrates the company most likely to succeed in the Boston startup ecosystem and represents grassroots recognition from tech entrepreneurs, employees, investors, journalists, and educators in the region.



Armored Things’ AI-powered software helps facilities professionals understand the physical spaces they manage in entirely new ways by surfacing powerful insights for decisions related to utilization, workplace and student experiences, leases, and maintenance. The platform leverages existing infrastructure such as Wi-Fi, cameras and sensors to provide a complete picture of how and when people occupy spaces.

“We’re honored to be named in Startup Boston’s Community Awards,” said Richard Scannell, CEO of Armored Things. “This award is a reflection of the incredible work of our team and the support of our many customers and partners. It’s especially gratifying to be recognized by our peers in the Boston tech community where there is such an abundance of talent.”

Startup Boston is a community-driven, all-volunteer organization dedicated to connecting and lifting up Boston’s entrepreneurs, investors, accelerators, students, and mentors. The Startup Boston Community Award nominees are selected by the broader public and narrowed down by a panel of judges that represents the founder & investor community, journalists, and academia.

“Our award-winners truly represent the movers and shakers of the Greater Boston startup scene,” said Stephanie Roulic, Founder & CEO of Startup Boston. “All nominations and voting are done by the startup community. It’s an honor to celebrate the best and brightest for the visible work they are doing to support their community and acting as a driving force of change for the Boston startup ecosystem.”

Startup Boston recognizes winners in 11 different categories, including: Startup of the Year, Founder of the Year, Investor of the Year, Best Student-Founded Startup, Best Accelerator or Incubator Program, Community Builder of the Year, Equity Champion, Innovative Business Model, Best Work-From-Home Culture, Community Hero, and Most Likely to be Boston’s Next Unicorn.

Nominees are named in an open process and the top three are selected by a panel of qualified judges. This year’s judges include Visible Hands VC’s Daniel Acheampong, Boston Techstars’ Simone LaPray, and startup advisor and CMO at Recorded Future, Tom Wentworth.

